Michael Gallup Breaks Silence on Uncertain Future with Cowboys

With the emergence of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup’s future with the Dallas Cowboys has become foggy, but the receiver recently made his feelings clear about his status with the team. Gallup is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to be a free agent at the end of the season. During an interview with The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Gallup noted his preference is to stay with the Cowboys but left the door cracked for a potential exit.

“I would love to stay here,” Gallup explained. “I hope I get to stay here. But I can’t control that. All I can control is what I can do on the field. It’s just go out there and make plays.”

Gallup on Future with Cowboys: ‘I Would Love to Stay Down Here’

Gallup went on to elaborate on all the reasons that he would like to remain with the Cowboys. The challenge is Gallup could land a more prominent role along with a lucrative deal elsewhere given the Cowboys’ depth at receiver.

“I got my boys here in Dallas,” Gallup added. “I’ve been here in Dallas. I know the ropes down here in Dallas. Dallas is a great area to be. The fans are great. The owners are great. The team is great. The coaches are great. I would love to stay down here.”

During a pre-draft interview on Tiki and Tierney, Dak Prescott praised the Cowboys offense and made an interesting prediction for the upcoming season. Prescott predicted Gallup is headed for a career year, clearly showing the quarterback believes the team’s top three receivers will all have no trouble getting targets.

“You just look on the offensive side at the weapons we got, and I think that’s why I said go defense [in the draft],” Prescott said in April. “I mean, we got Amari Cooper. We got Blake Jarwin coming back from an injury. We got CeeDee [Lamb] coming in his second year. Michael Gallup who I think is gonna have the biggest year of his career, yet. Obviously, Zeke is in the backfield. I just think it’s obvious you go defense, and we just make our team better over on that side.”

Gallup on His Free Agent Status: ‘You’re Obviously Going to Think About It’

The Cowboys receiver made his feelings known about his future, but Gallup admitted it can be difficult not to think about his upcoming free-agent status. Gallup once again spoke about his future during an interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

“You’re obviously going to think about it [his contract] but you can’t really do anything about it but go out on the field and do what you’re supposed to do,” Gallup explained. “You’re not going to get that contract if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do on the field first. That’s one thing to think about. You can’t really talk anything into the future. You just got to do what you’re supposed to do right now. So, for me, it’s going out there [and] helping this club win ballgames, have fun doing it. Obviously, I’d love to stay here. Love to be in Dallas. Love the community, love the city, love the fans. It’s up in the air, but I want to be right here. So, we’ll see.”