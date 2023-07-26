Super Bowl Contender Could Make Run at Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Buffalo Bills are likely in the market for a new running back following Nyheim Hines’ season-ending injury and former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott could be at the top of the list. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher suggested that Elliott may be an appealing option for the Bills and likely comes with a more affordable price tag than Dalvin Cook.

“The Buffalo Bills on Monday learned that Nyheim Hines is out for the season, meaning they may be in the market for help,” Fisher wrote on July 24, 2023. “Does that mean another look at two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, the former Dallas Cowboys star now a free agent coming off a season in which he scored 12 touchdowns?

“Hines is a return man above all. So there is probably more need to shop for that specific guy. But still, this could cause the front office to take another look at what is available to help out behind the James Cook-led running back room. Dalvin Cook has seemingly been deemed to pricy; we’ve reported that in addition to his potential legal woes (a domestic violence lawsuit), he wants $10 million APY.”

Could the Dallas Cowboys Make a Late Run at Ezekiel Elliott?

Former #Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott practicing his balance and weaving through traffic 🏈 S/o to @3hunnidGuru for all of his work with Elliott and Tony Pollard to make sure they’re healthy and continue to perform at a high level 🤟📈 (🎥: @3hunnidGuru on IG) pic.twitter.com/6wmpSfskT3 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 26, 2023

Elliott remains unsigned following his release by the Cowboys in March. Social media posts show that Elliott is still working out and looks to be staying in shape for his next stop.

If the Bills do not pursue Elliott, could a return to Dallas be in the cards for the running back? As training camp gets started, the Cowboys continued to speak about Elliott in the past tense.

“No, I don’t look at them trying to fill Zeke’s role,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on July 25. “I mean, Zeke’s a special football player. He’s a primary ball distribution focal point for us long before I got here and definitely the last three years.

“So, how those opportunities are distributed, we’ll answer that as we get into the games. This is not a ‘this guy gets Zeke’s touches.’ That’s not the format. It’s really [a question of] how are we going to utilize the whole perimeter group.”

Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco: ‘Ezekiel Elliott, That’s My Dog’

Ezekiel Elliott to the #Chiefs? Playmaker @IsiahPacheco8 makes a recruiting pitch for @EzekielElliott to join #ChiefsKingdom : “Hey, I’m with it, whatever he makes the decision. I’m willing and I’m ready to compete if he’s ready. So, we’ll see.” #DC4L #Cowboys #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NmvK7tAhxN — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 28, 2023

Elliott would give the Bills depth at the position but is a completely different player than Hines. Another team to watch could be the Chiefs who have been a franchise who targeted veteran running backs (most recently Melvin Gordon) in recent seasons. During an exclusive draft week interview with Heavy Sports, Isiah Pacheco gushed over Elliott’s career and made his own recruiting pitch to the former Pro Bowler.

“Ezekiel Elliott, that’s my dog. I’ve been watching him growing up, watched film on him, take [down] details, dropped notes [on his game],” Pacheco said during an April 28 interview. “Just finding ways to get better on the field is something I take very personally.

“…Hey, I’m with it [Elliott signing with the Chiefs], whatever he makes the decision. I’m willing and I’m ready to compete if he’s ready. So, we’ll see.”

Kansas City re-signed Jerick McKinnon this offseason but declined Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year option. The Chiefs could wait to see how rookie Deneric Prince looks in the preseason before turning to a veteran like Elliott.