Cowboys 9-Time Pro Bowler in Danger of Missing Multiple Weeks: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are likely going to be without nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters for the foreseeable future. Peters is dealing with a chest injury that will sideline him against the Rams for Week 5, and the newly-signed veteran could miss multiple weeks as he recovers.

“Cowboys OG Jason Peters is officially listed as doubtful for Rams game with a chest injury,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill tweeted on October 7, 2022. “But he will not play and could be out a few weeks, per source. Huge setback.”

Peters Played Guard During His First 2 Games With the Cowboys

The Cowboys signed Peters after star tackle Tyron Smith sustained a significant hamstring injury during the preseason. Peters played two games for the Cowboys at guard so far this season as rookie Tyler Smith slid over to left tackle.

Dallas gave Peters a ramp-up period before taking the field after the veteran missed all of training camp. Peters made his Cowboys debut in Week 3 against the Giants and the former All-Pro has played 35 snaps over the last two weeks.

Peters Is in Danger of Missing the Team’s Rivalry Matchup vs. Eagles in Week 6

The news means that Peters is also in danger of missing the Week 6 rivalry matchup against his former Eagles team. After the Cowboys signed Smith, head coach Mike McCarthy outlined what the veteran brought to the table.

“I’ll say this, Jason’s made us better, No. 1,” McCarthy detailed during a September 9 press conference. “I think anytime you have a chance to bring a player with his experience, his success in the league. It’s a great thing, especially the timing of it. But yes, he’s done an excellent job communicating with Tyler [Smith].

“I think he just needs some time. He knows what it takes to be ready to play and compete. So, we’re still on a timeline there. But it’s been a really good fit for the room, and I know the young players have really enjoyed their time and their questions and their interactions. Like I said, we’re better today with Jason Peters being here, clearly.”

Prescott Will Not Play vs. Rams in Week 5

As expected, star quarterback Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Rams. Prescott could play against the Eagles the following week, but the quarterback has yet to begin normal throwing sessions. Earlier in the week, owner Jerry Jones noted that Prescott was still unable to properly grip the football.

“Still no legit throwing for QB Dak Prescott as thumb fracture heals, grip strength returns,” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein detailed on Twitter on October 7. “Tossing nerf ball and lunging while holding a football but not throwing routes. Earliest Dak would throw: next week. Cowboys want him to cycle through full practice slate before he plays.”

As Cooper Rush once again leads the Cowboys offense, Dallas finds themselves as 5.5-point underdogs against the Super Bowl champion Rams, per FanDuel. Despite the feelings of Vegas, McCarthy made it clear that Dallas is “nobody’s underdogs” during his weekly press conference.