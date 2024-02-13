Cowboys Could Make Run at Chiefs Super Bowl Hero, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could look to borrow from the Kansas City Chiefs in an effort to become a Super Bowl contender for 2024. USA Today’s Reid Hanson put together a list of the top free agent wide receiver targets that the Cowboys could pursue.

One intriguing name on the list is Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, fresh off his Super Bowl-winning touchdown catch. Hanson believes there are better fits for Dallas but still lists Hardman as a potential option.

“At 5-foot-10, 287-pounds, Hardman is primarily a slot receiver,” Hanson detailed in a February 12, 2024 article titled, “Ranking the top-10 free agent WRs for the Cowboys in 2024.” “This is obviously bad news to the Cowboys because Lamb is Dallas’ primary slot guy when in 11 personnel. Still, Hardman is young, fast, and gadget-like making him an intriguing option for any offense wanting to ramp up their creativity.

“Considering the Cowboys haven’t even found a way to use their speedster KaVonte Turpin to his potential yet, Dallas probably isn’t a great fit even if he comes with upside.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Mecole Hardman Was Traded From New York Jets to Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman was the hero in OT for Kansas City

Hardman ended up being the Super Bowl hero despite a bumpy season that started with the New York Jets. New York opted to trade Hardman to Kansas City in October, reuniting the wideout with Patrick Mahomes. Hardman played on a one-year, $4 million contract this season.

The good news for Dallas is Hardman is unlikely to break the bank this offseason. Yet, the wideout’s Super Bowl performance may have earned him a bit more money. Hardman finished the Super Bowl with 3 receptions for 57 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

Despite the impressive outing in Vegas, Hardman was used sparingly after being traded to Kansas City. Hardman had 14 catches for 118 yards in six regular season games for the Chiefs in 2023.

The wideout notched just one catch for 6 yards during his brief stint with the Jets. After topping 500 receiving yards in his first three NFL seasons, Hardman’s production has been much quieter in the last two years.

Cowboys Rumors: CeeDee Lamb’s Market Value Is Projected to be a 4-Year, $115 Million Deal

The Chiefs wideout is not a significant enough addition to turn the Cowboys into the class of the NFC. It still could be a move worth considering as Hardman is a player capable of competing to be Dallas’ third receiver.

The bill is coming due for Dallas’ solid recent draft classes with players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons’ rookie deals about to end. Lamb just completed his four-year, $14 million rookie contract.

The playmaker is slated to play on a fifth-year option in 2024 with a $14 million salary. Lamb is likely headed for even more of a raise on his new deal. Spotrac projects Lamb’s market value to be a four-year, $115.4 million contract.

Lamb has emerged as one of the top NFL receivers, but Dallas’ other wideouts had mixed results when it came to production in 2023. Brandin Cooks came on strong late in the season, but Michael Gallup continues to be mentioned as a potential cap casualty this offseason.