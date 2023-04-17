Cowboys Could Land $63 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys may have an opportunity to bolster their backfield with star running back Dalvin Cook facing an uncertain future with the Minnesota Vikings. The franchise has left the door open to moving on from Cook this offseason given the veteran has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $63 million contract. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport labeled the Cowboys among the top potential landing spots if the Vikings opt to release the four-time Pro Bowler.

“…Owner Jerry Jones has never been shy about making splashy acquisitions, whether it’s via free agency or a trade,” Davenport wrote on April 16, 2023. “The Cowboys already made one this offseason when they acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans.

“…There’s a reason Bijan Robinson has been mentioned so often as a potential target for the Cowboys in the first round of the 2023 draft. If Robinson is Plan A for Dallas at running back at the end of the month, Cook could be Plan B—a proven difference-maker who would both allow Dallas to continue the two-back system it has employed in recent years and provide a measure of insurance if Pollard isn’t ready for Week 1.”

The Vikings Left the Door Open to Move on From Dalvin Cook

Cook is slated to have a $10.4 million salary along with a $14.1 million cap hit for 2023. Given the declining value of running backs, the Vikings are unlikely to find a viable trade market for Cook.

Minnesota would still take an $8.2 million dead cap hit by releasing Cook, per Spotrac. Heading into the draft, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did not sound confident that Cook would be on the roster this upcoming season.

“Asked if Dalvin Cook will be on the roster this season, Adofo-Mensah didn’t say yes,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert tweeted on April 13. “‘Conversations are always ongoing with him. We’re trying to be solutions-oriented and always try to put the roster together within our constraints.’ Cook’s 2023 cap number is $14.1m.”

The Cowboys Could Have an Interest in Pursuing Dalvin Cook If the Vikings Release the Star

Dallas opted to move on from Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, but Cook should be considered in a different category than the ex-Cowboys rusher. Cook has had four straight seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards. The Vikings star posted 264 carries for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns averaging 4.4 yards per carry during 17 appearances in 2022. Cook also added 39 receptions for 295 yards and two TDs through the air.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Tony Pollard, but the playmaker is recovering from a fractured fibula. Following Elliott’s release, Dallas also signed Ronald Jones II, but it would be a surprise if the team did not show an interest in Cook if the star suddenly became available.

The question is whether the Cowboys would be willing to pay whatever Cook can command on the open market. Dallas could also look to address the position in the draft rather than pursue another veteran. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have a projected $122,057 in remaining cap space indicating the team would need to pull off some restructured deals with current players in order to have a chance at Cook.