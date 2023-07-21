Ex-Cowboys $13 Million Playmaker Joins Rival: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is joining the New York Giants, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The move continues what has been an eventful year in which Beasley now joins his third team during this same timespan.

“The Giants are signing WR Cole Beasley, sources say. He reunites with Brian Daboll, his former offensive coordinator with the Bills, and adds another veteran target for Daniel Jones,” Garafolo tweeted on July 21, 2023. “Year 12 in the NFL for Beasley back in the NFC East.”

Cowboys fans may remember that Beasley briefly joined Tom Brady’s Buccaneers last September. Beasley played just two games for Tampa Bay before retiring. This retirement was short-lived as the wideout later reunited with the Bills in December where he played two more regular season games along with two postseason contests.

The Dallas Cowboys Face Cole Beasley’s New York Giants to Kick Off the Season on September 10

Dak Prescott to Cole Beasley for the game-winner in Week 17 with Post Malone’s “Wow” played over the highlight. It ended up being Beasley’s last TD with the Cowboys (Video: @Bulldog_Graphic) pic.twitter.com/dmXskwr07X — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 12, 2019

Throughout this offseason, Beasley shot down the notion that he would once again retire. Beasley signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and went on to play his first seven NFL seasons in Dallas.

The playmaker inked a four-year, $13 million contract with the Cowboys in 2015. The veteran’s best season with the Cowboys came in 2016 when Beasley notched 75 receptions for 833 yards and 5 touchdowns. Beasley left Dallas to sign with Buffalo in 2019.

The Cowboys will now face Beasley in a Giants uniform at least two times this season. Dallas kicks off the season against New York in a Sunday Night Football matchup on September 10.

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley: ‘Dak Is by Far the Best Leader I’ve Played With’

Dak is by far the best leader I’ve played with. Dak’s huddle presence is something that can’t be taught. That says a lot if this is true. https://t.co/gnx3SABk5k — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 15, 2023

Beasley may no longer wear a star on his helmet but the receiver remains a major fan of Dak Prescott. The wideout retweeted a post that compared Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud to Prescott and added that the Cowboys star is the “best leader” he has played with during his career.

“Dak is by far the best leader I’ve played with. Dak’s huddle presence is something that can’t be taught,” Beasley tweeted on June 15. “That says a lot if this is true.”

Will the Dallas Cowboys Make Another Wide Receiver Addition Before the Season?

#DallasCowboys WR Jalen Tolbert has a chance to silence all the doubters this year & he looks locked in this offseason. 👀🔥 #CowboysNation (🎥: coaches_eliteperformance on IG) pic.twitter.com/EUvRtSTsSn — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 12, 2023

The Giants not only signed Beasley but also added former Jaguars running back James Robinson. Dallas traded for speedster Brandin Cooks to begin the offseason but have been relatively quiet at the position in recent months.

The Cowboys are hoping that Michael Gallup can return to form after a full season back at full strength in 2022. Second-year wideout Jalen Tolbert also has an opportunity to get added snaps if the receiver can put together an impressive training camp. There remains plenty of intriguing veteran free agent receivers such as former Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry, but so far Dallas has been content to see what they have with their current group.

“I’ll say this, obviously being on offense full-time I really do like the look of our group,” McCarthy told reporters on June 1 following DeAndre Hopkins’ release. “The vertical speed, we’ve made some improvement there and obviously we’re not in any full speed type activities, outside of seven-on-seven, so you can feel that from our guys. But yeah, as far as players that are not here, there’s nothing good that comes out of those answers.

“[Hopkins is] a hell of a talent. I had a chance to be around his first Pro Bowl, so I’ve always had respect for him since his rookie year.”