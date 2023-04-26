CeeDee Lamb Spotted With Star Playmakers Amid Cowboys Rumors [LOOK]

On the eve of the 2023 NFL draft, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb took time to visit with some of the top prospects including Bijan Robinson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as part of a YouTube shoot. It just so happens that Robinson and Smith-Njigba have both been linked to the Cowboys during the pre-draft process, but Dallas has some work to do.

Here’s a look at the photo that has Cowboys fans buzzing.



The Cowboys would likely need to trade up to have a chance at landing either Robinson or Smith-Njigba as both players are projected to be gone by No. 26. FanDuel set Robinson and Smith-Njigba’s over-under both at 12.5, well before the Cowboys are slated to draft.

The Oklahoma-Texas rivalry is still alive and well as Lamb joked that Robinson “wanted to go to the Eagles, so I’m not worried about him.”

“Excited to see where these two guys go. You know he wanted to go to the Eagles, so I’m not worried about him,” Lamb joked to reporters on April 26, 2023. “… Nah, I’m joking. … All love. My man went to Texas, so you know I got to give him a hard time.”

Bijon Robinson on Cowboys Star Micah Parsons: ‘That’s My Dude’

On the eve of #NFLDraft @Bijan5Robinson gave @MicahhParsons11 a major shoutout: “Micah’s my guy, man. That’s my dude. We just end up working out at the same gym with the same trainers. …That’s my big bro right there,and he’s been helping me out a lot.” 👀 #Cowboys #DC4L #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KCZKfPDEh1 — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) April 26, 2023

Robinson has familiarity with another Cowboys star as the playmaker has been working out with Micah Parsons during the pre-draft process. The former Texas running back labeled Parsons his “big bro” as the two have been competing against each other during training sessions.

“Micah’s my guy, man. That’s my dude,” Robinson told Heavy Sports during an April 26 interview. “We just end up working out at the same gym with the same trainers. But every single day, we’re just always joking around [and] competing against each other. That’s my big bro right there, and he’s been helping me out a lot throughout this whole process.”

Could Parsons urge owner Jerry Jones and company to make a move for Robinson? The rusher admitted he has “no idea” if Parsons is working behind the scenes to make him a member of the Cowboys but is anxious to see how things play out.

“I mean, I have no idea,” Robinson added. “He [Parsons] wouldn’t tell me, but if he is we’ll see where it goes. See how it goes tomorrow.”

Stephen Jones on Cowboys Trade Possibilities: ‘Very Few Trades Are Done at the Back End’

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons working out with University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson (via @MoKnowz_) pic.twitter.com/McRFuTQsME — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) April 10, 2023

Dallas is keeping their options open on potentially either trading up or back. Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones did not sound optimistic that a first-round trade will be made, but Dallas has been public with their affinity for Robinson.

“It all depends on how the draft falls,” Jones explained during an April 24 press conference. “Very few trades are done at the back end. Obviously, some are getting done at the front end because they know what they’re going to get themselves in a position for. It makes all the sense in the world, but I just think it’ll be, if you will, a gameday decision in terms of how that thing falls.”

Time will tell who the Cowboys have their eyes on at No. 26, but Dallas would likely need to move up to land either Robinson or Smith-Njigba.