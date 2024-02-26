Cowboys Former Pro Bowl Starter Likely to Bolt in Free Agency: Insider

Things are trending towards the Dallas Cowboys having a new starting center in 2024. As former Pro Bowler Tyler Biadasz hits free agency in the coming weeks, ESPN’s Todd Archer believes the Cowboys will pass on re-signing the veteran.

“This has been a weird situation,” Archer noted in a February 21, 2024 story titled, “Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith among Cowboys’ top FAs on offense.” “Biadasz has started every game he has played the past three years and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, but there has been no real move to sign him to an extension.

“It is looking like he will be the third straight interior offensive lineman whom the Cowboys have drafted and developed only to see leave in free agency, joining Connor Williams (Dolphins) Connor McGovern (Bills),” Archer continued.

“He is smart and tough but maybe lacks the power the Cowboys want at center. If he is not re-signed, then center jumps near the top of the need list behind tackle if they don’t keep Tyron Smith.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas May Not Be Willing to Meet Tyler Biadasz’s Asking Price

Biadasz made the Pro Bowl in 2022 but has consistently earned low grades from Pro Football Focus. The vet received a 68.6 grade in 2023 which is actually higher than the 61.7 Biadasz earned in his Pro Bowl campaign for 2022. The Athletic’s Jon Machota is also skeptical the Cowboys are willing to pay Biadasz what he will command elsewhere.

“LT Tyron Smith and C Tyler Biadasz are unrestricted free agents,” Machota detailed in a February 26 article titled, “Ten most interesting Cowboys storylines entering this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.” “The offensive line has dropped off in recent years. Upgrades are needed. It’s a decent bet that Smith could return on a somewhat team-friendly, one-year deal.

“Biadasz is unlikely to do the same. If he signs elsewhere, center will probably need to be addressed early in the draft. What is the plan for Tyler Smith? When he was drafted, the thought was he’d eventually be the team’s starting left tackle. However, things have been going so well at left guard, they might not want to move him.”

NFL Draft 2024: The Dallas Cowboys May Be Wise to Pass on Taking a Center Early

Play

Center is an interesting position as it is hard to argue there are many more important players than the one who snaps the ball to the quarterback. Yet, veteran centers are typically available in free agency for a lot less money than coveted positions like pass rusher, cornerback and wide receiver.

If Dallas passes on re-signing Biadasz, the Cowboys will need to find a new starter. The latest NFL mock drafts often have the Cowboys taking a center with one of their first two picks.

It is fair to ask whether this is the best use of a rookie contract that can produce significant cap savings. Utilizing these early draft picks on potential starters along the defensive line and wide receiver, for example, could be a more prudent way to use these selections.