Cowboys Expected to Move on From Another Pro Bowl Starter: Report

The early indications of the NFL offseason are pointing to the Dallas Cowboys roster looking significantly different in 2022. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported the Cowboys are “unlikely” to re-sign Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger, the latest in a cost-savings move expected to be made by Dallas.

“Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely to return to Dallas after his franchise-record 44.6 net average in 2021, sources said,” Gehlken noted on Twitter on March 8. “He signed a minimum $1.075M contract last year and made first career Pro Bowl. With his market on rise, team likely going value shopping again.”

The news comes days after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys are “likely” to cut Amari Cooper in the coming weeks. According to Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys also approached star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence about taking a pay cut which he declined. Both players are prime candidates to be cap casualties by the Cowboys this offseason to create additional room.

Cowboys Are Expected to Bring Back Zuerlein: Report

Despite the expected change with one key special teams member, it appears the Cowboys are likely to bring back kicker Greg Zuerlein, per Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill. Zuerlein is entering the final season of his three-year, $7.5 million contract. The Cowboys starting kicker is slated to have a $2.2 million salary for 2022.

“The Cowboys can’t afford to bring back punter Bryan Anger in free agency but Greg Zuerlein will be back,” Hill tweeted on March 8.

Dallas Is Likely to Re-Sign Gallup & Schultz

It is not all bad news for the Cowboys who placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz to keep him on the roster for another season. Dallas also appears to be closing in on a new long-term contract with Michael Gallup.

“Cowboys have been working on a new deal with free-agent-to-be WR Michael Gallup and a deal is considered ‘close,’ per sources,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo detailed on Twitter on March 7. “There’s hope the two sides can get it done and keep Gallup in Dallas.”

Zeke’s Contract Continues to Push Some of the Cowboys’ Cap Saving Moves

These cap-saving moves continue to serve as a reminder of the bloated contract the Cowboys signed Ezekiel Elliott to in 2019. Elliott still has five seasons remaining on his six-year, $90 million deal which makes it challenging to keep other key offensive players on the roster.

The Cowboys running back is slated to have a $12.4 million salary next season with the money guaranteed, meaning there is little point in Dallas releasing the running back. The Cowboys do have a potential out in Elliott’s deal in 2023 but would have to eat an $11.8 million cap hit if they opt to release the running back next offseason, per Spotrac.

Dallas revealed the team has agreed to restructured deals with Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin. The move with Prescott created an estimated $15 million, while Martin’s restructure added an additional $7 million. The two restructured contracts give the Cowboys an additional $22 million of wiggle room to play with this offseason.