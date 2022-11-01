Cowboys Surprisingly Release Former Highly-Touted $4.8 Million Prospect

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys not make a deal at the NFL trade deadline, the team opted to surprisingly release defensive tackle Trysten Hill. The defender was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but the expected activation of veteran pass rusher Tarell Basham likely impacted the team’s decision.

“They had crowd on defensive line with Tarell Basham’s impending return from injured reserve,” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken said in an November 1 tweet. “Difficult move inevitable. Hill a 2019 second-round pick.”

Prior to his release, Hill played seven games for the Cowboys this season notching six tackles and three quarterback hits. During his four years in Dallas, Hill was unable to consistently live up to the expectations that accompany being a second-round selection. Hill played in a combined 18 games during his first three NFL seasons in Dallas prior to 2022.

The Cowboys Did Not Make a Major Trade

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to drop a hint that a significant move could be coming during his November 1 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” hours before the deadline ended. Jones noted that “some things are coming our way” when discussing the trade deadline. Instead, the release of Hill became the team’s lone major move on deadline day.

“We’ve got some things mildewing around that could have some interest,” Jones stated. “…We’ve got some things we are entertaining. … We’ve got some things that are coming our way.”

Jones Contradicted Himself on Possible Trade Deadline Moves

In the end, Jones may have been attempting to stir up some attention at the deadline. Jones’ most telling statement came at the end of his interview when he warned fans not to get too excited about a possible move despite his own cryptic messaging. The Cowboys owner admitted that there was “a better chance of nothing happening” at the trade deadline.

“Don’t get too far out on the edge of that seat. I’m not,” Jones added. “If it comes, it will come quick, but a better chance of nothing happening than there is happening here.”

Hill Was Going to Be a Free Agent in 2023

Hill was slated to be a free agent this upcoming offseason but will now get a head start on finding a new team. The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins cited “not enough snaps” to go around on the defensive line as the tipping point for the decision.

“Team official with knowledge of the Trysten Hill decision of getting cut said it was more about numbers at the position than anything else. Just not enough snaps for Hill,” Watkins tweeted.

As Gehlken explained, the Cowboys could have attempted to make a trade to create roster space. Hill’s trade value was likely low given the defensive tackle’s lack of consistency.

“Another difficult decision on the defensive line now seems to loom,” Gehlken wrote on the eve of the trade deadline. “A trade is one route the Cowboys can go. Nine defensive linemen played in Sunday’s win over Chicago. DeMarcus Lawrence (48), Osa Odighizuwa (46) and Dante Fowler (37) led the unit in defensive snaps. Recent trade acquisition Johnathan Hankins (33), Dorance Armstrong (31), Neville Gallimore (27), Chauncey Golston (20), Quinton Bohanna (19) and Carlos Watkins (18) followed.

“Rookie defensive end Sam Williams (knee) was inactive. Trysten Hill was a healthy scratch.”