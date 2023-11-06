Cowboys Surprisingly Pursuing Playmaker After 5-Year Suspension: Report

The Dallas Cowboys rumors and news reveals a surprising first move following the team’s disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. The Atheltic’s Dianna Russini reports the Cowboys are hosting wide receiver Martavis Bryant for a November 7, 2023 workout.

“Veteran WR Martavis Bryant who has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell, is expected to workout for the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow,” Russini tweeted on November 6. “He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018 when he was with the Oakland Raiders.”

The surprising part is that Bryant has not taken an NFL snap since 2018 as the playmaker has been serving an indefinite suspension for nearly five years. The NFL reinstated Bryant this season allowing the wideout to resume his football career.

Cowboys Rumors: Several NFL Teams Are Interested in Signing Martavis Bryant

Veteran WR Martavis Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2018, has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell and is drawing interest from teams, per his agent James Peterson. Bryant, 31, has been training for a comeback and played in the XFL last summer.

After a standout career at Clemson, the Steelers selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Bryant’s best season came in 2016 when the wideout notched 50 receptions for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns during 11 appearances for Steelers.

After spending four years (including a suspension for all of 2016) in Pittsburgh, Bryant last played for the Raiders in 2018. Bryant notched 19 catches for 266 yards in eight contests for the Raiders.

Dallas hosting Bryant does not necessarily mean the Cowboys will sign the receiver as he attempts an NFL comeback. The Cowboys are not the only team that appear to be interested in Bryant.

Here are some of Bryant’s top collegiate highlights at Clemson.

Play

The Dallas Cowboys Are Looking for Receiver Production From Someone Not Named CeeDee Lamb

Offensive snap count Sunday for Cowboys wide receivers vs. Eagles: CeeDee Lamb, 70 (16 targets); Brandin Cooks, 58 (two); Michael Gallup, 36 (three); Jalen Tolbert, 31* (five); KaVontae Turpin, 13 (one). *Second-most in career. Most in a 2023 game with Lamb, Cooks and Gallup…

The part that is not surprising is the Cowboys front office looking for help at receiver. CeeDee Lamb has emerged as one of the top NFL receivers, but Dallas has struggled to find consistent production from other receivers.

Brandin Cooks was acquired last offseason with the expectation that the veteran could emerge as the team’s WR2. Cooks had just one reception for 7 yards against the Eagles.

Gallup continues to struggle this season notching 2 catches for 19 yards. If there was one bright spot at the position in Philly, it was Jalen Tolbert who had 3 catches for 49 yards. Dak Prescott looked the receiver’s way in key moments.

Cowboys News: CeeDee Lamb Had 11 Catches for 191 Yards Against the Eagles

CeeDee Lamb in his last 3 games: – 30 receptions

– 466 yards

– 18 catches gaining 15+ yards

– 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/U6G6GWR51c — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2023

Since voicing his frustration, Lamb has been an integral part of the Cowboys offense. The star playmaker had 11 receptions for 191 yards against the Eagles in a losing effort. Lamb hashed things out with Prescott after the team’s mid-October blowout loss to the 49ers.

“I told him [Prescott] straight up, and he came up to me, he was like, ‘If you have a problem with anything, just come up to me and we’ll talk about it. I don’t care how it really necessarily looks to the media, right,'” Lamb told reporters on October 13 when reflecting on his conversations with Prescott.

“But the media is going to do what the media does anyway. If I stand by myself, it’s a problem. If I go talk to him and I flare my hands a little bit, it’s a problem, right? So, at the end of the day, [it’s] just getting down to the nitty-gritty, getting everything understood and both parties to be on the same page. And me and Dak, we did that [the] first day back, so we can have all week, [a] fresh slate, get active.”

It remains to be seen whether the Cowboys can count on Bryant to contribute in 2023. The NFL trade deadline has passed making Dallas’ only available roster options to sign veteran free agents.