Cowboys 9-Time Pro Bowler to Miss Multiple Games

The Dallas Cowboys landed a longtime rival after signing former Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, but the newest member of the offensive line still appears to be a ways away from taking the field. During a September 9, 2022 interview with Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Peters would not suit up for at least a “couple” games after not participating in an NFL training camp. This means Peters will at least be sidelined for the Cowboys’ difficult matchups against the Buccaneers and Bengals to begin the season.

“I’d say a couple weeks [before Peters is game ready],” McCarthy admitted. “I think you got to be practical with this. One thing about Jason is he’s done it for so long. So, we have a daily schedule and a target we’re trying to hit. So, we’ll just stay the course there.”

With Tyron Smith sidelined with a significant hamstring injury, rookie Tyler Smith will begin the season as the starting left tackle. It will be worth watching to see if Peters will eventually be a realistic possibility to slide into the starting lineup once he is back to full speed.

McCarthy on Peters: ‘I Think He Just Needs Some Time’

2021 #Bears LT Jason Peters Tape. Every plus block from Peters' 850 snaps in 2021 – @BrandonThornNFL Film Breakdown pic.twitter.com/xcBnJjnwQJ — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) September 1, 2022

When Peters is ready to suit up, the star left tackle brings with him a wealth of experience on the field. Peters’ resume includes being a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team. McCarthy later expanded on Peters’ status admitting that the veteran “needs some time” before he is ready to play.

“I’ll say this, Jason’s made us better, No. 1,” McCarthy detailed during a September 9 press conference. “I think anytime you have a chance to bring a player with his experience, his success in the league. It’s a great thing, especially the timing of it. But yes, he’s done an excellent job communicating with Tyler [Smith].

“I think he just needs some time. He knows what it takes to be ready to play and compete. So, we’re still on a timeline there. But it’s been a really good fit for the room, and I know the young players have really enjoyed their time and their questions and their interactions. Like I said, we’re better today with Jason Peters being here, clearly. ”

Peters Earned a 77.5 From PFF for 2021

“I’m excited. This my home state. … I don’t call [the #Cowboys] arrogant. I call it swagger.” – Jason Peters on once calling Dallas arrogant “I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” pic.twitter.com/eciFSd5AxL — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 5, 2022

Despite heading into his 19th season, Peters is still playing at a high level. The veteran tackle earned a respectable 77.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for his 15 appearances with the Bears in 2021. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes that Peters’ impact will be felt beyond just the football field.

“Love the move for rookie Tyler Smith,” Brugler said on Twitter. “LT-in-waiting, but keeps him on track to start at LG in 2022. And now he not only gets to learn from Tyron Smith, but also Jason Peters – two of the best LTs over the last two decades. Master class in how to play the position.”

It will be interesting to see how fast Smith can progress in his first NFL season. There is also the possibility that Smith slides to guard if Peters emerges as a potential starting left tackle later in the season.