Cowboys Could Be a Landing Spot for Former Rival Pro Bowl Quarterback

Over the past few seasons, the Dallas Cowboys have seen the value of having a great backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott. The Cowboys franchise quarterback was only sidelined for one game last season, but Prescott battled through multiple injury scares. Dallas has an opportunity to provide the team with better insurance behind Prescott in 2022 thanks to the Bears’ decision to release former Pro Bowl quarterback Nick Foles.

Cooper Rush filled in admirably during his one start in 2021 leading the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory over the Vikings. Rush threw for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 60% of his passes in the win. Despite Rush’s limited success, it would still be nice for the Cowboys to have another veteran on the roster with experience as an NFL starting quarterback.

Foles has had mixed results as a starter, but the Cowboys already have their QB1 in Prescott. The free-agent quarterback’s best season came when he filled in for Carson Wentz and helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title during the 2017 season. Foles only appeared in one game in 2021 as the Bears turned the offense over to Justin Fields. The signal caller threw for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.7% of his passes.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Colts Have Emerged as a Top Contender for Foles

Thank you for this wild game winner too @NickFoles 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RpAEmmby32 — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) May 1, 2022

If the Cowboys want to get involved in the Foles sweepstakes, they are going to face plenty of competition. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts, Broncos and Jaguars are all top contenders to land Foles.

“Here’s the deal with Nick Foles, the Chicago Bears decided instead of holding onto a trade market that wasn’t necessarily robust, hoping for a sixth or seventh-round pick in return, they decided to cut bait with Foles letting him pick his destination,” Fowler detailed. “And I spoke with Foles’ agent Justin Schulman, he said that he is very much happy with that decision because now they can go and find the right fit. And that conversation should start with the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich and Foles have maintained a very good relationship. I’m told that Foles has had high interest in playing for Indy in recent years, maybe they can make that work.

“The Denver Broncos are a team that should be on the market for a backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson. They want to strengthen that room after losing Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater this offseason. And then you have the Jacksonville Jaguars, they don’t necessarily need a backup quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence, but maybe [new head coach] Doug Pederson wants to rekindle some of that Super Bowl magic.”

Foles Grew Up in Austin, Texas

The Chicago Bears have released Nick Foles Where do you see the Super Bowl Champ ending up next season? (Via @nbcsports)

pic.twitter.com/bWbMBOWsP1 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 1, 2022

When Prescott sustained his season-ending injury in 2020, the Cowboys had the luxury of having longtime NFL starter Andy Dalton become the team’s temporary QB1. Last season, the Cowboys surprisingly put little resources into the backup quarterback role, instead relying on a combination of Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci as insurance.

With Prescott’s recent injury history, the Cowboys would be wise to at least explore signing Foles if the price is right. Foles grew up in Austin, Texas but has made it clear over the years that he did not grow up a Cowboys fan.

“Let me clear this up, I grew up in Austin,” Foles said in December 2013, per NJ.com. “The only team in Austin is the University of Texas. That was my pro team, the University of Texas. I rooted for Major Applewhite; he was the quarterback then, and then later on Vince Young. Now, after going to Arizona, I’m an Arizona Wildcat true and true. But as a kid growing up in Austin, I was all about the University of Texas.”