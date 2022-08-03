Odell Beckham Jr., Dez Bryant Send Message to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a vacancy at wide receiver, and Odell Beckham Jr. has a solution but not the one that you think. After Dez Bryant posted a workout video, Beckham responded by urging the former receiver to rejoin the Cowboys.

“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king,” Beckham tweeted to Bryant.

Bryant admitted he would not “mind throwing up the X again in the Big D.” The former receiver also added that he was enjoying the different business ventures he is involved with since hanging up his cleats.

“🙏🏿 I wouldn’t mind throwing the X up again in the Big D!!!” Bryant responded. “But you know I’m grinding and on a different mission at the moment.”

Could OBJ Be an Option for the Cowboys?

OBJ SCORES THE FIRST TD OF THE SUPER BOWL‼️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ByfLLp2z2f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2022

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason and lost Cedric Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. Now, James Washington could be sidelined for as much as 10 weeks, and Michael Gallup revealed that he will not be ready to suit up for Week 1. Despite the team’s apparent lack of depth at the position, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the team had “no urgency” to make another move after Washington’s injury.

Beckham continues to be an intriguing name to watch when it comes to the Cowboys, but the star wideout would not be an immediate solution. Beckham is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained during the Super Bowl and is targeting a mid-season return. Heavy.com’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo still sees Beckham as a perfect fit for the Cowboys.

“Last season, Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 13 combined games for the Browns and Rams,” Lombardo wrote on August 2. “If Beckham is fully healthy, he would provide veteran leadership and explosive playmaking ability, particularly in the vertical passing game, opposite CeeDee Lamb in Dak Prescott’s supporting cast.

“With Lamb serving as the offense’s top target, Beckham has the chance to thrive as a reliable pass-catcher with upside, especially down the stretch — a time when the Cowboys have faltered significantly in recent years.”

Dez Threw Cold Water on a Possible Return to the Cowboys

DEZ BRYANT TD 🚨 He throws up the X two weeks in a row (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/8tCYJiIgNY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

As for Bryant, the three-time Pro Bowler last played an NFL game in 2020 with the Ravens after missing the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Bryant had just six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns during his six appearances in Baltimore.

The former Cowboys receiver is involved with a Web3 project called Personal Corner. Bryant told a fan that he was “more interested” in his current business endeavor than returning to the field.

“Yes but I’m more interested in building out my project for the athlete at the moment,” Bryant tweeted on August 2.

This did not stop Bryant from attempting to get the goods from Beckham on where the playmaker intends to sign. Bryant mentioned the Rams and Bills as rumors he had heard regarding Beckham, but the star receiver was not dropping any hints on social media.

“Lololol yea u gottta text me!!!” Beckham tweeted Bryant. “Never let em kno ya next moves type shxt !!!!”