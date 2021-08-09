Cowboys Starter ‘Out for a While’ With Injury: Report

The Dallas Cowboys will be without fullback Sewo Olonilua for the foreseeable future after he sustained a neck injury in the team’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported Olonilua will be “out for a while” which is unfortunate news given the back had been one of the players Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised early in camp.

“Cowboys FB Sewo Olonilua suffered a neck injury Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game, and although the evaluation is ongoing, the belief is he could be ‘out for a while,’ a source said,” Gehlken tweeted. “Unfortunate setback for Olonilua. Had been competing for a 53-man roster spot.”

Olonilua was listed as the team’s starting fullback on the Cowboys official depth chart. The fullback had also received snaps at running back, his original position coming out of TCU. The 6’3″ back is the rare sizable rusher with speed to go with his size. During his senior season with the Horned Frogs, Olonilua posted 537 rushing yards for eight touchdowns along with 24 receptions for 114 yards and a receiving TD.

McCarthy Previously Indicated Olonilua Would Be Part of the Rotation to Spell Zeke

Prior to the injury, McCarthy noted Olonilua was “off to a good camp.” McCarthy indicated Olonilua was one of the players the Cowboys planned on utilizing to ensure Ezekiel Elliott did not get overworked this season.

“So, there was always a bigger gap between our younger players and older players,” Mccarthy told reporters on July 29th. “So, we played younger players early all the time, and as a coach, it takes a while to get used to that. But the point I’m making is by November, December those young guys were able to contribute. So, we got Tony Pollard, Rico’s [Dowdle] looked really good. Sewo [Olonilua] is off to a good camp. So, you have some younger guys that can play and produce. It’s not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25 times, 30 times a game. The most important thing is when you get into December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25, 30 times [per game] if needed. So, that’s the way I’ve always viewed it, particularly at that position.”

After going undrafted, Olonilua spent last season on the Cowboys practice squad. It will be interesting to see if the injury decreases Olonilua’s chances of making the Cowboys final 53-man roster.

According to DallasCowboys.com, Olonilua was having a “great camp” prior to sustaining the neck injury. The early indications are not good, but the Cowboys have not released a specific return timeline for Olonilua.

“There isn’t currently a timeline for his return, but the expectation is Olonilua could be out for a while,” DallasCowboys.com detailed. “It’s a tough setback for a guy who had been having a great camp up to this point. Olonilua had consistently flashed during his opportunities with the second and third-team offense, and he managed a nifty, 17-yard catch against the Steelers during the preseason opener.

“The Cowboys’ running back depth chart is obviously fairly crowded with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard sitting at the top of it, but Olonilua’s 6’3, 240-pound frame give him a unique opportunity to make the roster as both a fullback and an H-back.”