Cowboys Buzz Building About Stefon Diggs Joining Brother in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have been open about needing more weapons and Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs is leading the charge to bring his brother Stefon Diggs to America’s Team.

While speaking with RJ Ochoa of Blogging with the Boys, Trevon Diggs made a plea to Cowboys nation to start a campaign to get Stefon Diggs to Dallas.

“We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here,” Diggs told Ochoa. “We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

Stefon Diggs is coming off another big season with the Buffalo Bills, where he snagged 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s a top-tier wide receiver but wouldn’t come cheap in any trade — both because of his salary and the assets needed to land him.

Stefon Diggs didn’t shut down the idea of playing with his brother when asked about it by USA Today.

“I always wanted to be with my brother. He knows that. He’s playing on the heartstrings a little bit,” Stefon Diggs said. “Cowboys nation loves him so much. It’s weird because I grew up a Cowboys fan and I follow the Cowboys because of my brother and all that. But I wasn’t a fan of them when I first got into the league or nothing but I have a reason to root for them now.”

Trevon Diggs is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowls and led the league in interceptions in 2021. However, he’ll be on the final year of his deal next season. Stefon Diggs is under contract through the 2027 season thanks to a four-year extension he signed last offseason.

Diggs Brothers Want to Play in Super Bowl Together

Much like the Kelce brothers are doing this year, the goal for the Diggs brothers is to get to the Super Bowl together — whether as opponents or teammates.

“In a perfect world, we’d be on the same team playing in the Super Bowl,” Stefon Diggs said. “But you know, if anything, we’ll play against each other. If not, I’ll take it any way I can get it.

So is it more likely they’ll play together or against each other?

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Diggs said with a very suspicious look on his face.

The Diggs buzz comes after Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made some comments about the team needing to add more weapons to the offense.

“We’ve just got to, of course, add more weapons,” Lamb told Cameron Wolfe. “I feel like, in that situation, you can always be better. There’s never enough, you can never have enough ammo.”

Stefon Diggs Expressed Frustation After Playoff Loss

Diggs was clearly upset with how the Bills’ season ended in a 27-10 loss to the Bengals, creating a few questions about his future.

“I watched the game like five times, just to see what kind of really happened, and I still didn’t draw an answer as to why it happened the way it did,” Diggs said of that loss. “We just didn’t look like a team, we didn’t look like we had any juice. It just looked like a different team, and it just didn’t make any sense to me.”

Diggs’ reaction to the loss hit the headlines after the game. His brief sideline spat with Josh Allen went viral and some tweets also indicated his frustation.

“Stef is a highly competitive individual, as we all know,” coach Sean McDermott said. “That’s part of the reason why we all love him, and he’s frustrated like we all are. He was in today, and he and I spoke. And I’ll leave it at that.”