Cowboys Provide Latest on Dak Prescott Future Contract Conversations

The news is that there is no news on Dak Prescott’s contractual standing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Holding a midseason conference call Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones stated the Cowboys have “not had any conversations with Dak Prescott since his injury,” referencing the franchise quarterback’s right ankle compound fracture and dislocation sustained Oct. 11.

“The only interaction the front office has had with Dak has been to ask how he is doing,” beat writer Brianna Dix reported.

To that end, Jones revealed Prescott is ahead of schedule in his post-surgical recovery and expects the two-time Pro Bowler — and impending unrestricted free agent — to return sooner rather than later.

“This is a four-month injury and so far, if anything, everything we’re getting from (associate athletic trainer Britt Brown) and the doctors is that he’s ahead of schedule. He’s been able to avoid any setbacks and if anything, he’s ahead of schedule, which shouldn’t be a surprise,” Jones said Monday, via ESPN.

Following weeks of negotiations and counter-proposals, the Cowboys and Prescott failed to strike an agreement by the July 15 deadline, prompting the latter to play 2020 on his fully-guaranteed $31.4 million franchise tag. Early indications point to the club again applying the tender to Prescott next offseason, at a cost of $37.7 million for the 2021 campaign.

Alternatively, Dallas could commit to a long-term (possibly four-year) deal likely approaching $40 million annually or, less likely, allow Prescott to shop his wares on the open market and use their projected top-five draft pick on his replacement.

Based on what they expound publicly, and what they feel for now, the brain trust is not considering Door No. 3.

“Yes, you ask me if it’s crazy to bring the idea up? And I’ve answered it, yes,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “It’s not the thing to be talking about at all. Dak is our quarterback.”

“Dak’s our quarterback. We’re so fired up about him and leading us into the future. … We’re fired up about our future with Dak,” Stephen Jones told reporters Monday.

Aikman Shares Cowboys’ Interest in Drafting Top QB

Admitted Dak superfan Troy Aikman firmly believes Dallas will bypass a QB in the 2021 NFL draft and stick with the incumbent. The Hall-of-Famer and current FOX analyst explained to USA Today’s Jori Epstein that the team is likelier to pay Prescott than invest a potential top-five pick in his successor.

“You coach to win, that’s the objective,” Aikman said. “I think all those things kind of work itself out. The Cowboys aren’t in need of a quarterback. I can see where maybe some teams might look at it as, ‘Trevor Lawrence is sitting out there, we’d sure like a shot at him.’ But I don’t think Dallas is in the market for his services.”

“I think the guy’s a wonderful individual, a great leader, a great teammate,” he said of Prescott. “I mean, everything that you want. And he’ll get his money. He got money this year, that’s nothing to be upset about. But his big payday, multiyear contract is coming. And I’ll be the happiest person around for him.”

