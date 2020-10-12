Stephen Jones Addresses Dak Prescott’s Future as Cowboys QB

The gruesome ankle injury Dak Prescott suffered Sunday muddied his long-term prospects as both an upper-tier NFL quarterback as well as the face of arguably the most recognizable franchise in all of sports.

But upon completion of his lengthy rehab process, Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones assured, the team won’t view him any differently.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not. He’s our future,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s special. If anyone can overcome anything it will be Dak. It’s something our doctors feel like he’ll overcome, and he’ll come back better than ever.”

Prescott underwent successful surgery Sunday night to repair a compound fracture in and dislocation of his right ankle. The procedure, handled by noted specialist Gene Curry, turned out “very well,” ESPN reported.

A source close to Prescott told NFL Network’s Jane Slater on Monday that, “He’s good. Been in high spirits all night and morning. Minor setback for a major comeback.”

Slater reports the recovery window is 4-6 months. Which means, in a best-case scenario, Prescott is healed in time for his first foray into unrestricted free agency. In a worst-case scenario, he’s unable to fully demonstate his ability to potential suitors, Dallas included. The rotten timing of this devastating injury complicates matters for a player who bet on himself via his one-year, $31.4 million franchise tender.



But it’s difficult to think that far ahead when the reverberations of Prescott’s loss are still being felt, less than 24 hours after the former Pro Bowler lay in agony on the AT&T Stadium turf, his ankle pointing in a direction no ankle should.

“He’s our heartbeat. To lose him just kills you. We’re still in shock,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “Dak is such a warrior. It’s something we feel great about him totally overcoming it and be ready to go next year.”

Jones Talks Possible QB Addition

With Prescott done for the remainder of the season, veteran backup Andy Dalton is entrenched as the starter. But this also bumps up third-string rookie Ben DiNucci, leaving Dallas otherwise bare.

Jones was asked whether he would consider signing an outside QB to serve as additional depth. “Unprecedented season in terms of what’s available out there,” he responded, per USA Today.



It’s worth wondering if the Cowboys have interest in bringing back Cooper Rush, who was released from the Giants’ practice squad last month. Because other than him, as Jones alluded, there are slim pickings across the open market.

