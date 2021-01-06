Dak Prescott’s Brother Rants About Telling Cowboys QB to ‘Leave Dallas’ [LOOK]

Tad Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, engaged in a war of words with fans of the team amid a late-night Twitter rant Wednesday.
Ordinarily this wouldn’t qualify as news, nor justify these keystrokes. But it’s pertinent information relating to Dak’s contractual status — or the potential lack there of — in Dallas. (And it’s officially the offseason.)
In a series of tweets, some of which have since been deleted (but captured for posterity via reddit), Tad implicated his influence in the two-time Pro Bowler’s still-unresolved future with the Cowboys. And his influence decidedly isn’t football-first.
@DallasCowboys fans are something else. One minute you guys cussing me, telling me @dak isn’t worth anything he ask for, this team can win with anyone at QB, now you see you were wrong.
With that being said and you seeing how wrong you are, I’m now being cussed because apparently I’m telling @dak to leave Dallas. this game is also a business. I will always look out for the best interest of my brother.
I am a @dak fan, plain and simple, and where he goes I go.
The latter two tweets remain on Tad Prescott’s Twitter page as of this writing.
Not The First Time
You may remember Tad Prescott from his exploits after the Cowboys failed to sign his brother to a contract extension before last July’s deadline, anticlimactically ending months-long negotiations.
Rather than accept an offer reportedly worth $34.5 million annually with $110 million guaranteed, Dak opted to bet on himself and play 2020 on his $31.4 million franchise tag.
“There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today, who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them,” Tad Prescott tweeted on July 15.
Tad also spoke out following Dak’s season-ending October ankle injury, vowing that the latter will return with a vengeance in 2021.
MVP & Comeback player of the Year in the same season 🤔. The fight starts today Lil bro. Let’s get it @dak
— Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) October 12, 2020
Unlikely to Defect Dallas
Tad can say what he wants, but the reality is that Dak Prescott won’t be going anywhere. The hideous injury — more so the Cowboys’ disastrous results in his absence — increased his value to a franchise that boasts perpetual Super Bowl aspirations.
“I don’t know how you could have any more leverage,” team owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. “… His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability, in my mind, to win games. He’s talented. He certainly has the experiences and he has all the things, which has been substantiated by what we’ve offered Dak. You wouldn’t offer Dak what we offered in the past if you’d not thought he was very special. The issue is, how do you come together? And that’s no stranger to me. I’ve been doing it all my life, putting things together. We’ve got to get it together.”
If the sides cannot reach an agreement, Dallas is expected to again place the franchise tender on Prescott. The tag is worth approximately $37.7 million for the 2021 campaign.
