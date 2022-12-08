Terrell Owens Warns Cowboys Against Making ‘Short-Lived’ Signing

The Dallas Cowboys may have to think twice about making a major signing.

Former wide receiver Terrell Owens — who is known for his stint with the Cowboys from 2006 until 2008 — is warning Odell Beckham about signing with the Cowboys. While appearing on 95.7 The Game’s Morning Roast with Bonta and Shasky, Owens not only believes Beckham should sign elsewhere, he’s also not a big believer in Dak Prescott.

“As far as the teams that everybody keeps throwing out there – the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants – if he goes to either one of those it’s going to be a short-lived season,” Owens said. “He might as well as just ….. he’s gonna go there for what, one game or two? Then he’s gonna be watching the playoffs. He should go to a team with obviously a good quarterback.”

Owens Suggests OBJ Signs With Ravens

Despite the Cowboys’ 9-3 start to the season, Owens clearly doesn’t believe the team is an actual Super Bowl contender. As far where Owens believes Beckham should land, he’s actually picking a team that’s not considered one of his rumored destinations, the Baltimore Ravens.

“I think he should go to a team like the Baltimore Ravens,” Owens said. “They’re a team on the cusp. They have a dynamic quarterback in Lamar Jackson. But right off the bat, you really don’t know who his No. 1 and No. 2 weapons are. It’s a good fit for OBJ.”

Owens also added that the Buffalo Bills — one of the three teams Beckham met with — are also a “viable” option.

The former Cowboys receiver does have a point — Beckham would not step in as the No. 1 or No. 2 option for Dallas. Those roles belong to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Meanwhile, if Beckham were to sign with the Ravens, he’d have a solid chance of emerging as the team’s top receiver — provided he shows he’s fully recovered from the ACL injury he suffered in last season’s Super Bowl.

Parsons Says Beckham is 5 Weeks Away From Returning

Beckham has met with three teams thus far — the Cowboys, Bills and New York Giants — but it’s unclear if any team will sign him before the end of the 2022 season. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons revealed that Beckham told him he’s five weeks away from returning to the field, meaning he wouldn’t be able to debut until a team’s first possible playoff game.

Via Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News:

“Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said WR Odell Beckham Jr. told him that he’ll be ready to play in five weeks, said Got sense Beckham wants to be in Dallas; he has family in area. ‘I definitely think this might be a homecoming for him.’ Beckham tore left ACL in February.”

With Beckham’s availability this season suddenly a major question mark, Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones has made it clear the team is not signing the star receiver unless he shows he’s able to contribute this season.

“I’m not confident at all,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan regarding the signing of Beckham. “And, so, that’s the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl.”

If Beckham proves he’s not fully recovered from his torn ACL, we may not see him sign with any team at all until the offseason.