Cowboys Projected to Add 18-TD RB to Replace Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys are going to see significant turnover on the roster, and reloading at running back will be critical. Not only is starting RB Tony Pollard a free agent, so is backup RB Rico Dowdle.

The Cowboys took a chance with Pollard as the lead back to mixed results. Conversely, Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema projected that they’ll switch it up again with Notre Dame standout RB Audric Estime as a fourth-round selection.

“[The Cowboys] likely won’t go into the draft without a veteran running back on the roster, but Estime would be a solid addition, no matter what,” Sikemma wrote. “He continues the trend of giving the Cowboys bigger players in this mock draft. Notre Dame has Estime listed at 5-foot-11.5 and 227 pounds. But he’s more than just a big back. He brings good vision and footwork, which have yielded an elite 91.2 rushing grade this season.”

Estime isn’t quite as high-profile as Michigan star Blake Corum, but his production in his final year in South Bend, Indiana is impressive to say the least. Plus, a fourth-round pick is a small investment for the a potential workhorse RB.

Audric Estime Breaks Out in 2023

Notre Dame fell short of their College Football Playoff goals this past fall, but Estime played at a very high level. After a significant step forward in 2022 (920 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns,) Sports Reference shows that he improved even further in 2023.

Despite totaling 54 more carries than in his sophomore year, Estime averaged 6.4 yards per carry. That was a half-yard increase than his 2022 average, and he amassed 1341 rushing yards accordingly.

He also upped his touchdown total to 18 thanks to improved vision and cutting, as seen in this video from Matt Waldman.

Audric Estime with the hit and spin on the OLB for the TD #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/jEfRjwUUN0 — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 1, 2024

Similar to old friend Ezekiel Elliott, Estime doesn’t boast an incredible top speed. But he has the foresight and technique to maximize his yards gained on every play. Another Waldman video takes a look at how keeps his form as things get hectic near the line of scrimmage.

Audric Estime runs with high knees and feet. An excellent skill for an RB. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/09NXjOb1Io — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 1, 2024

No matter what team he joins, Estime has the traits to be effective. Considering how Dallas missed a consistent bruiser like Elliott in 2023, Estime makes sense in a two-back system.

Could Cowboys Look to Derrick Henry?

While adding an RB (or two) in the draft would be smart, the Cowboys are also being linked to a free agency move for a new ball-carrier. Of all of the possibilities, Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry is probably the most prominent.

And the RB made waves recently through video of a workout that took place in Dallas. As Heavy covered, the video started to gain traction after @LawsNation posted it on X.

“The #Cowboys should consider adding Derrick Henry to their roster,” the post reads. “The ex-#Titans running back is actively engaged in offseason training alongside Dr. Ashley Reichert, PT, DPT, at @SandersFit in Dallas, TX. As a free agent, Henry would be a great addition for the Cowboys…”

The #Cowboys should consider adding Derrick Henry to their roster. The ex-#Titans running back is actively engaged in offseason training alongside Dr. Ashley Reichert, PT, DPT, at @SandersFit in Dallas, TX. As a free agent, Henry would be a great addition for the Cowboys…

🎥… pic.twitter.com/f6TN2iYu5K — Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) January 28, 2024

Henry has one of the strongest resumes in the NFL, but he is also now in his 30s. Should the Cowboys want to make a big free agency move for an RB, he’s one to consider.