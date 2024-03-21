Cowboys Projected to Add 15-TD RB to Replace Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to add a prominent running back to replace Tony Pollard, but they still have the opportunity to do so. While some expected Dallas to pursue the likes of Derrick Henry, they may try to find their solution in the 2024 NFL Draft instead.

In a new mock draft from Blogging the Boys’ Chris Halling, he has the Cowboys drafting former Florida State RB Trey Benson with their third-round pick. Benson was a focal point during the Seminoles’ undefeated regular season campaign in 2023.

“While the team did re-sign Rico Dowdle to a contract on Monday, it would still be beneficial for the Cowboys to look at adding a running back in the draft,” Halling wrote on March 21. “In round three, the selection we decided to make for the Cowboys is Florida State running back Trey Benson… At 6’0” and 216 lbs, Benson has good size for the position. He also impressed at the NFL combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash.”

Those athletic metrics are almost unbelievable, but Benson is a third-round prospect for a reason. His on-field vision is lacking, but his athleticism makes him a prospect with a ton of upside for the Cowboys or any interested team.

Pros of Cons of Trey Benson

After starting his college career at Oregon, Benson transferred to FSU after two seasons and just six rushes. Almost immediately, Benson became the Seminoles’ primary scorer in the rushing game. While that may provoke comparisons to “goal-line” backs, his 40-yard dash time and his average yards per cary proves he is more than that.

Sports Reference shows that he averaged 6.1 yards per carry at Florida State. His two prominent years in Tallahassee, he was eerily consistent. He ran for 990 yards on 154 carries in 2022, and then 906 yards on 156 carries in 2023.

After nine touchdowns in his first season with FSU, he scored 15 total touchdowns in 2023.

The only downside to Benson is his ability to read the game. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down his strengths and weaknesses, citing his “indecisiveness.”

“Big back who might need to table his desires to be an elusive runner and adopt a more physical, decisive approach as a pro… He has creative athleticism but lacks creative vision, so he would be wise to keep more runs on track and finish with consistent authority rather than searching for greener grass,” Zierlein wrote.

Cowboys Could Make Trade for Proven RB

If Dallas doesn’t like the idea of putting their faith in a rookie, they could trade for Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams. Blogging the Boys writer Brian Martin wrote an article on the idea, as Denver has seemingly committed to rebuilding a new roster.

When healthy, Williams has been a force for Denver. While his nose for the endzone isn’t as strong as others (7 rushing TDs in 37 career games,) he has averaged 4.0 yards per carry, his abilities as a receiver have to be considered.

Williams has 106 career receptions for 620 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per catch and scoring 5 touchdowns in the process.

The most important factor may be that the Broncos RB can be added on a trial run: he has one year remaining on his rookie deal and is only due $1.9 million in salary in 2024.