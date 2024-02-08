Cowboys Urged to Add 21-TD RB Despite Tony Pollard Uncertainty

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of areas to address this offseason, and the most important of which may be running back. Dallas is potentially losing two running backs to free agency, which is why the team is being linked to Ray Davis in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Kentucky RB is coming off an exceptional showing at the Senior Bowl. After his display, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Cowboys have to consider drafting him whether or not Tony Pollard returns.

“Dallas doesn’t necessarily have to swing at the position early, though, as teams frequently uncover starting-caliber backs later in the draft. Following a strong week of Senior Bowl practices, Kentucky’s Ray Davis is a prospect Dallas must track… The 5’8″, 220-pound Davis is a compact runner who can get tough yards between the tackles. In Mobile, though, he also showed that he can be a playmaker in the receiving game,” Knox wrote on February 5.

Dallas has devoted significant resources to the running back position over the past decade. It centers around the team drafting Ezekiel Elliott at fourth overall, and then paying him a huge contract.

Now, they have a chance to move on from that approach in the draft. Pollard’s future is undecided, but Davis appears like a strong addition regardless.

Davis Impresses Ahead of NFL Draft

Davis is an example of the modern-day college career. He transferred three times over five years of eligibility, going from Temple to Vanderbilt to Kentucky. Each move marked a step up in expectation and surrounding talent, and it’s safe to say he improved accordingly.

After an impressive start at Temple, Davis joined the Commodores in the 2021 offseason. After a bit-part role that year, Davis then exploded for 1042 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 2022 according to Sports Reference.

Davis then transferred to Kentucky, where he put together a monstrous season. Davis racked up 1129 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. As Knox alluded, he also showed his abilities as a receiver with 33 catches for 323 yards and 7 more touchdowns.

It was perfect timing for Davis as he prepares to enter the NFL draft. How he does at the 2024 NFL Combine will likely be the deciding factor on how high he’s drafted on Day 2.

Cowboys Coaching Change Didn’t Reach Tony Pollard

In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, Pollard received some news. As it turns out, when McAfee asked Pollard about former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn leaving for the Washington Commanders, that was the moment the RB first heard of Quinn’s departure.

“You know what’s crazy? I just found out right now!” Pollard explained on February 7. “See, I haven’t been on social media. I got rid of Instagram like midway through the season. Being a Cowboy you just have to find ways to keep your mental on point… I just found out right now.”

That’s an understandable approach, but it’s still wild that Pollard was not informed. Quinn was hired on February 1, so nearly a whole week had passed before Pollard finally got the update.