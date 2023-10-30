Cowboys Make Likely Decision on Rumored Blockbuster Titans Trade: Report

Plenty of Dallas Cowboys rumors are linking the team to Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry. Yet, it appears that the front office is not interested in acquiring the playmaker.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that the Cowboys are “not pursuing” Henry despite the ongoing NFL trade rumors.

“The Dallas Cowboys as of this moment are ‘not pursuing’ Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, sources tell CowboysSI.com, with one NFL source telling us, ‘That seems more of a media idea than it is a Dallas idea,'” Fisher wrote on October 28, 2023.

“…Cowboys Nation surely hopes Dallas has done its research on Henry and on the Titans thoughts on moving him. And we are careful to note how things might change in the coming hours; what if Tennessee offers him up for a nothing pick and a proposal in which the Titans pay some of the salary freight?

“But right now? Derrick Henry is not at all a front-burner target for the Dallas Cowboys.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Are a ‘Sleeper Team’ to Make Deal for Tennessee Titans Star Derrick Henry?

Play

Cowboys rumors have frequently mentioned Dallas as a potential landing spot for Henry given the team’s inconsistent rushing attack. Most recently, Tony Pollard had 12 carries for 53 yards against the Rams, despite Dallas holding a large lead for the majority of the game.

Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline previously reported that the Cowboys are a “sleeper team” to watch for Henry. Fisher’s report noted that the Dallas front office is not as interested as the NFL trade rumors indicate.

“The sleeper team expected to be in the market for Henry are the Dallas Cowboys,” Pauline detailed on October 26. “The belief from many is Henry could end up in the NFC East with the Cowboys if Tennessee is willing to eat some of the money remaining on Henry’s contract, estimated to be around $9 million.

“The Cowboys have Tony Pollard at the top of the depth chart- a player they franchised after releasing Ezekiel Elliott in March. Henry’s power running style is viewed as the perfect [complement] to Pollard’s big play ability as a ball carrier and pass catcher.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Has Not Called the Titans About a Derrick Henry Trade, Says Insider

Play

Titans rumors consistently label Henry as a potential trade chip. The three-time Pro Bowler is in the final season of a four-year, $50 million contract and will be a free agent in 2024. Despite minimal long-term commitment if Dallas trades for Henry, the latest Cowboys news has the team passing on the star rusher.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Cowboys have not placed a call to the Titans about a potential Henry trade. The NFL insider also revealed Tennessee is not interested in moving Henry by the October 31 trade deadline.

“DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry look to be staying in Tennessee,” Russini noted on October 28. “Teams have called GM Ran Carthon on a number of players, and I was told Carthon is not moving on any offer unless it’s exceptional. (A source with the Cowboys also shared they never called about acquiring Henry.)”