Trade Rumors: Cowboys Receiving Multiple Calls for Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a hectic few weeks, as the fate of star wide receiver Amari Cooper remains undetermined before the free agency window.

There’s been non-stop chatter and reports over whether the Cowboys and Cooper will part ways, either by trade or by a release. If Dallas is committed to a future without the former Alabama Crimson Tide star, trading him will be the best possible way to send him on his way.

But with Cooper’s massive $20 million cap hit in 2022 per Spotrac, it narrows the potential return and potential pool of suitors. However, it appears there are teams eager to trade for the 27-year-old, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Slater shared a plethora of Cowboys updates on Wednesday, noting that Dallas likely won’t make a move until they absolutely have to. $14 million of Cooper’s contract will become guaranteed on March 21, creating a deadline to make a trade happen.

“Don’t expect news on Amari Cooper until we get closer to the 5th day of the league year?” Slater wrote. “Why? I’m told the #Cowboys have been fielding some calls. Advantage for teams? You don’t battle for him on open market. They get to redo the deal and can spread money out via signing bonus.”

The Cowboys already have a dead cap hit of $6 million when it comes to Cooper’s money, but saving the remaining $14 million will go a long way to paying fellow receiver Michael Gallup or other free agents.

Cooper Has Interest, Gallup Contract Talks Continue

Besides addressing the interest NFL teams have in Cooper, Slater also provided an encouraging update on Gallup and Dallas’ contract talks. According to the NFL Network insider, progress is being made steadily.

“As for #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup I’m told a deal is getting closer and could hear news of that deal soon,” Slater Tweeted. “No news or progress still in the way of DeMarcus Lawrence. I should remind you how bleak the last talks were for a contract and then it got done so wait and see here too.”

Based on Slater’s words, it seems evident that the Cowboys are committing to the cheaper option in Gallup. Considering the team has had to restructure quarterback Dak Prescott’s and guard Zack Martin’s contracts due to cap space needs, it makes sense that Gallup is getting to stick around.

His contract will be interesting, as injury sidelined Gallup in 2021. That may give owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys a little bit better of a deal, but the 26-year-old receiver still totaled 2385 yards and 13 touchdowns in his last 39 games. It shouldn’t be a blockbuster deal, but this is Gallup’s first big contract and he will be paid accordingly.

Cowboys Sign Receiver to One-Year Deal

While the futures of Gallup and Cooper continue to be determined, Noah Brown already knows he’ll be back in Dallas for the 2022 season. On March 8, the Cowboys officially announced that the 26-year-old receiver will be returning on a one-year deal.

Brown has been with Dallas since being drafted in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL draft, totaling 39 receptions and 425 yards in four seasons played. The former Ohio State star missed the entirety of the 2019 season due to injury.

Brown isn’t a focal point of the offense, but someone who knows it and Prescott well. As the Cowboys’ receiving group prepares for a major change with Cooper and Gallup’s futures still up in the air.