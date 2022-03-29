Josh Allen Sends Message to Cowboys Amid Trade Rumors

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is doing his best not to lose his star receiver as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs took to Twitter in an attempt to recruit his brother to Big D. Trevon’s comments came as NFL wide receivers have been on the move this offseason with Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams both getting traded.

“Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Trevon noted in a series of March 28, 2022 tweets. “14 to dallas would be 🔥.”

ESPN’s SportsCenter Twitter account posted a screenshot of Trevon’s tweets along with side-by-side photos of the two brothers.

“Could you imagine 👀,” SportsCenter tweeted.

The Bills quarterback got straight to the point in the comments section by responding “No.” Stefon still has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $72 million contract with Buffalo. With the wide receiver market getting reset by Adams and Hill’s new deals, it would not be a surprise if Stefon pushed the Bills for a new contract.

Stefon May Be Looking for a ‘Correction’ to His Deal, Says Insider

Stefon went viral with his own response to Hill surprisingly being traded to the Dolphins.

“The hell going on…,” Stefon tweeted on March 23.

The Bills receiver’s tweet earned more than 110,000 likes and 11,000 retweets in less than a week. Stefon has notched more than 1,000 receiving yards in four straight seasons and has emerged as one of the top NFL receivers.

The Bills wideout snagged 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. Stefon is just one season removed from a career-high 127 catches for 1.535 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer sees Stefon getting a “correction” to his contract.

“Stefon Diggs’s tweets of this week shouldn’t be ignored,” Breer wrote on March 25. “And I do think the Bills will wind up taking care of him, with a correction to a contract that’s now well below his market value.”

The Cowboys Overhauled the Receiver Group This Offseason

The Cowboys have been in the business of clearing salaries not taking on more. As much as Trevon may want to play with his brother, there is little chance of that happening any time soon in Dallas. As Breer indicated, the Bills are much more likely to sign Stefon to a new deal rather than exploring a potential blockbuster trade.

The good news is that Trevon is under contract with the Cowboys for another two seasons. The lockdown corner’s four-year, $6.3 million contract runs through 2023.

As for the Cowboys receivers group, the unit will look remarkably different in 2022. Dallas opted to trade Amari Cooper to the Browns and re-signed Michael Gallup who is expected to slide into the WR2 role next to CeeDee Lamb. Dallas added former Steelers receiver James Washington who believes he can thrive in the Cowboys offense.

“I feel like with everything that transpired in Pittsburgh, I didn’t really get to show my full self,” Washington told reporters on March 25. “We had a crowded room at receiver, but I mean nothing against anyone else, but I just feel like there’s a lot of meat left on the bone and I didn’t really get to fully develop myself and make strides like I wanted to. And I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity in Dallas and do what I can so that they get 110% of me and I can reach my full potential.”