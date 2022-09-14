Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings ‘Big, Fast and Talented’ Panthers WR to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling from a poor offensive performance in Week 1, which included a concerning showing from the team’s wide receivers.

Dallas totaled 198 passing yards on 42 passing attempts from quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Obviously, Prescott getting injured plays a factor in the success of the passing offense, but even the Cowboys’ starter averaged 4.6 yards per completion before his fractured thumb.

While the Cowboys are waiting for Michael Gallup and James Washington to recover from their injuries, Dallas may consider a trade for a new pass-catcher. In terms of options, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. should be one to consider.

The second-year receiver has had a tough start to his NFL career after joining the Panthers as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Marshall started just three games in his rookie season in 2021, and played zero snaps despite being healthy in Carolina’s 26-24 loss in Week 1.

With the Panthers trading for former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault, it feels as if Marshall is being put further down the depth chart. If Carolina wants to cash out and Dallas is interested in giving Marshall a fresh start, a trade would help both teams.

Marshall’s Journey to Panthers

Alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, Marshall was a highly-touted prospect at LSU. Over his final two seasons, Marshall brought down 23 touchdowns and 1302 receiving yards according to Sports Reference.

NFL.com’s Lance Zuerlein described the 6’3″, 200-pound receiver as “big, tall and talented” and a “natural ball-tracker,” and the Panthers elected to draft the 22-year-old as they needed someone in his profile.

However, his first season played just 48% of the team’s offensive snaps over 13 games. Marshall brought down just 17 receptions all season per Pro Football Reference, totaling 138 yards and scoring no touchdowns.

It’s a pretty disappointing start for a second-round pick, and it’s worth noting that Marshall did have injury issues. But with the wide receiver getting no opportunities in an important Week 1 game, it doesn’t feel like that Marshall is a prominent part of Carolina’s plans for 2022.

What Would Cowboys Have to Trade?

Interestingly enough, the Panthers have somewhat set the market for Marshall with their trade for Shenault earlier in August.

Carolina gave up a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick for Shenault, who has produced at a much more significant rate than Marshall, although he has two seasons of NFL experience rather than Marshall’s one year in the league.

If Dallas wanted to move for Marshall, they could point to the deal for Shenault as what they’re willing to pay. With Marshall being younger and only in his second year, maybe the Panthers would expect a slightly better return but that’s not a given.

That being said, giving up two late-round picks for Marshall would feel fair. Carolina can move on without cutting the receiver or letting him sit on the bench, and it wouldn’t cost Dallas any major assets.

The Cowboys would get a receiver with something to prove and room for significant upside. Considering the offense’s Week 1 struggles, Dallas should look to improve the group sooner rather than later.