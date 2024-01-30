Proposed Cowboys Trade Would Bring in 36-TD QB to Replace Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are figuring out their plan before the 2024 season, and that includes the future of quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and there has been constant speculation over whether Dallas will stick with him going forward.

While most of the official noise states yes, USA Today’s K.D. Drummond suggested a way they could move on. It involves trading back from the No. 24 pick in the first round but with the plan to select star Washington QB Michael Penix Jr with the 31st overall pick.

“In this scenario, the Cowboys have Prescott as an in-house bridge to the future. This can play out a few different ways,” Drummond wrote on January 30. “More than likely, [Dak] Prescott plays out the final year of his deal, and then Dallas hands the reigns over to [Michael Penix Jr.] in 2025. Perhaps the selection pisses Prescott off to the point that he not only considers waiving his no-trade clause, but demands it. Dallas could then shop Prescott, coming off a top-3 MVP candidate season, for a bounty of picks.”

Dallas taking a QB in the first round would be a sensational decision. That being said, the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones are famous for moves like that.

Michael Penix Jr. Finishes Second in Heisman Voting

There was no shortage of high-quality QB play at the college level in 2023. And of all the impressive displays, only LSU QB Jayden Daniels edged out Penix in the Heisman race. On the back of Penix, Washington not only won the Pac-12 but made an unexpected National Championship appearance.

As Sports Reference shows, Penix totaled 4903 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. Volume totals are always eye-catching, but he completed 65.4% percent of his passes and averaged 8.8 yards per attempt.

That’s absurd, and what’s wild is that Penix had a very similar season as a junior (65.3% completion rate, 4641 passing yards, 31 touchdowns.) The Heisman runner-up was a “super” Senior, but he also only had 21 appearances at Indiana before his two seasons with the Huskies.

There are other QBs that, seemingly, have more potential, but Penix looks like the most complete QB at the college level. If Dallas does decide to move on from Prescott, Penix Jr. may be one of the few prospects that could “plug and play.”

Cowboys Have Small Window to Cut Dak Prescott

If Dallas wants to move on from Prescott, a trade makes the most sense. However, they only have a small window in which they can trade or cut Prescott and avoid $34 million of his contract money becoming guaranteed.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano broke it down, but the essential info is that Prescott’s roster bonus locks on March 17. Considering Dallas can’t make any moves with Prescott until the beginning of the league year on March 13, they basically have 3-4 days to make that decision.

If March 17 arrives, it will be a significant sign of the Cowboys’ plan for Prescott. It’s not impossible to trade the QB after that, but Dallas will be losing money and likely have less suitors.