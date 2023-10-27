Cowboys Emerge as ‘Sleeper’ to Trade for 3-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker: Insider

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up as the NFL chatter continues to link the team to Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry. Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline labeled the Cowboys as a sleeper team to trade for Henry. The chances of Dallas making a deal increases if the Titans are willing to eat some of Henry’s deal.

“The sleeper team expected to be in the market for Henry are the Dallas Cowboys,” Pauline wrote on October 26, 2023. “The belief from many is Henry could end up in the NFC East with the Cowboys if Tennessee is willing to eat some of the money remaining on Henry’s contract, estimated to be around $9 million.

“The Cowboys have Tony Pollard at the top of the depth chart- a player they franchised after releasing Ezekiel Elliott in March. Henry’s power running style is viewed as the perfect compliment to Pollard’s big play ability as a ball carrier and pass catcher.”

Dallas Cowboys Rumors Has Taught Us to Ignore What Jerry Jones Says

https://x.com/DavidMooreDMN/status/1717597272593072450?s=20

Last season ahead of the NFL trade deadline, owner Jerry Jones indicated the team was interested in making significant moves. Yet, nothing of note came to fruition. This year, Jones is downplaying the chances of the team striking a trade. In other words, take what Jones has to say with a grain of salt until the NFL trade deadline passes on October 31.

“I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen,” Jones said, per The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken. “…If we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team, in my mind, that can get us where we want to go.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Can the Dallas Cowboys Afford Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry?

Play

The main issue with a potential trade is the remainder of Henry’s $10.5 million salary and $16.3 cap hit for 2023. Pauline reported the Cowboys would be looking for the Titans to eat some of Henry’s money.

The good news for the Cowboys on this potential deal is Henry is in the final season of a four-year, $50 million contract. Trading for Henry would not impact the Cowboys’ ability to sign their stars to contract extensions. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have an estimated $11.7 million in cap space, enough to make a significant move.

Acquiring Henry would give the Cowboys the ability to see how the star fits in their offense before making a commitment. Henry along with current Cowboys RB1 Tony Pollard will both be free agents in 2024. Spotrac projects Henry’s market value to be a two-year, $21.3 million contract.



Both Tony Pollard & Derrick Henry Will Be Free Agents in 2024

For reference, Pollard is playing on the $10 million franchise tag this season for Dallas. The market value for Pollard’s next deal is three-years, $20 million. Despite being 29 years old, Henry still has plenty left in the tank.

Pro Football Focus has graded Henry at an 84.3 (out of 100) through the first seven games. Henry’s physical style would be a perfect compliment to Pollard’s speed and pass catching ability.

Henry has 98 carries for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns averaging 4.3 yards per rush in 2023. The star also has 13 receptions for 137 yards during this stretch.