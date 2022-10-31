Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings ‘Downfield Threat’ Patriots WR to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 6-2 just before the NFL’s trade deadline, and it seems like they could be in the market for a new receiver.

At least, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t ruling it out. More on that below, but with teams deciding to pick up new additions or cash out on players, it makes for a chaotic time of year for Dallas and the rest of the NFL.

In terms of names the Cowboys could consider, New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has to be in the running. The Patriots are 4-4, which is basically trade deadline purgatory.

If New England doesn’t like their playoff chances for this season, they can sell. Agholor is a proven receiver and has contributed this year, but he is down to WR3 or WR4 on the depth chart thanks to Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton.

Considering he’s still on a contract that’s paying him $5.55 million the rest of the season, Agholor is a slightly pricey option. But his ability to be a downfield threat is something Dallas needs at the moment, and his contract would probably make him a cheap option to trade for.

Agholor Carves Out NFL Career

As the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, big things were expected of Agholor. The Philadelphia Eagles took the Nigeria-born receiver after his USC career, but it did take a while for him to get going.

According to Pro Football Reference, Agholor totaled just 648 receiving yards over his first two years in the league and only found the endzone three times.

But the former Trojan broke out in the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl run, totaling 768 yards and eight touchdowns, solidifying Agholor as a legitimate NFL receiver. He nearly replicated his stats in 2018, but his highest receiving yards total was actually in 2020 (896,) when he was a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Agholor’s time in New England has been somewhat lackluster, as he’s totaled 698 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 21 games played. But New England signed Agholor as a key cog in the offense, whereas the Cowboys just need him to play a role.

Dallas can afford the $5.5 million remaining on his contract, and for taking that off the Patriots’ hands, they will likely be able to get him for a Day 3 pick in 2023. That’s good value for a guy who has won a Super Bowl and shown he can do it in various environments around the league.

Plus, his contract runs out at the end of this year. Dallas won’t have to deal with cutting, trading, or restructuring with Agholor in 2023.

Cowboys Owner Open to WR Trade

After the Cowboys’ dominant 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, Jones was asked if the team is interested in a trade for a new receiver. The answer wasn’t subtle, but it’s clear that Jones is still keeping his cards close to his chest.

“We are evaluating the fit,” Jones said, as Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered. “I promise you I will pull the trigger (if the right deal presents itself). I’ve told you I’m still a wild-catter. I’m still a risk-taker. We are not afraid of taking that risk.”

Dallas does seem to like their wide receiver group, but Jones clearly knows that the team has a great opportunity at 6-2. Adding another weapon to quarterback Dak Prescott’s arsenal makes sense if the Cowboys are trying to make a deep playoff run this season.