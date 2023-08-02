Trevon Diggs Sends NSFW Message to Dak Prescott as Cowboys Tempers Flare

The Dallas Cowboys may not have played a game yet, but the trash talk is already in mid-season form. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. caught a testy training camp exchange between Dak Prescott and Trevon Diggs. Prescott scrambled toward the goal line after a play broke down, and Diggs along with some of the Cowboys defenders gave the quarterback an earful with some choice words.

Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/9pEcnXzWZx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

“Shut your b**** a** up,” Diggs is heard yelling towards Prescott.

The two Cowboys stars have discussed their epic trash talking sessions before, but this time the exchange was caught on camera. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher noted that this type of trash talk is common between Diggs and Prescott.

“And that sense is that microphones and cameras perched near that particular corner of the end zone were in range to record the sight and the sound,” Fisher wrote on August 2, 2023. “The fact is, if during their interactions over the years a microphone was permanently attached to these two friends – that’s right, friends – Cowboys Nation would be numb to such chatter.

“Why? Because they do it all the time.”

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: ‘I am Going to Lessen My Interception Numbers, That Is a Guarantee’

Both players are clearly trying to get each other ready for the regular season. Diggs has emerged as one of the top NFL cornerbacks as his new $97 million contract extension indicates.

Prescott is aiming to cut down on the career-high 15 interceptions he threw last season. The Cowboys quarterback has already guaranteed that number will drop this upcoming season.

“I’m not going to stop being aggressive,” Prescott explained during a July 27 press conference. “… I am going to lessen my interception numbers. I am going to lessen my interception numbers that is a guarantee.

“But we’re trying to gain chemistry here. We’re trying to be aggressive, as I said. That’s who our coach is and so that’s who I am. That’s the confidence I’ve gained in myself, and I’ve worked so hard to be able to have this confidence and be able to make the throws that I’m making.”

Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Does Not Plan to Change After New $97 Million Contract

Dallas views Diggs as one of the cornerstones of the franchise’s defense. Diggs’ new deal is slated to keep the star in Dallas through the 2028 season. Diggs may be competitive on the field but is known for keeping a low profile away from football.

“I feel like you I’m [going to] always be competitive in my own way,” Diggs told reporters on July 27. “Whether it’s a little chatter here and there. Whether it’s not saying anything at all and just going out there and performing and just expecting people to follow how I’m playing. So, I’m not going to change who I am.

“I’m still going to be the same person. I’m always going to be a helping hand. It’s not like I don’t talk to people or anything like that. I talk to people. I talk to my peers if they ask for help [or] they need anything, I’m always here. I’m just to myself sometimes. So, I try to lead in different ways.”