Dak Prescott Breaks Silence on Cowboys Trading for New QB Trey Lance

Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott shared his first reaction to the team’s decision to acquire former No. 3 pick Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott expressed sadness over knowing Will Grier is heading elsewhere but noted that he plans to “welcome” Lance upon his arrival in Dallas.

“Obviously, I understand it’s a business,” Prescott told reporters on August 26, 2023. “That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better.

“But that [move] was the front office, so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate, and hopefully just he makes us better and then we’re gonna continue to get back at it. I know we’ve got one goal as a team.”

Prescott did not wish to discuss whether he believed the trade will have any impact on the team’s ongoing discussions about a contract extension. The star still has two seasons remaining on his current $160 million deal.

“I’m going leave those talks in the office where business is handled,” Prescott added. “So, [there will] come a time when that happens.”

Jerry Jones on Trey Lance Learning Under Dak Prescott: ‘Just to Hang Out in That Company Will Be a Great Asset’

Here's Dak Prescott when asked if he expected to hear from Jerry Jones before the Trey Lance acquisition. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/1vElYp7z9S — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) August 27, 2023

Owner Jerry Jones turned heads when he revealed that the trade was not discussed with Prescott or head coach Mike McCarthy prior to landing Lance. The Cowboys owner added that he has not been in contact with Prescott since the team finalized the deal for Lance.

“[Prescott] is just – in terms of what a quarterback is about – that No. 1 is somebody that the team will follow,” Jones told DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris. “He’s the best I’ve ever seen or heard about. And just to hang out in that company will be a great asset to [Lance].”

Jerry Jones on Trey Lance Trade: ‘It Didn’t Cross My Mind, Period, About an Impact Here Regarding Dak’

This is interesting: While discussing the Trey Lance trade, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones implied that they wanted to draft #Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts a few years ago had he fallen in the draft: pic.twitter.com/lyJDNA7NwJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023

Jones dismissed the notion that the acquisition of Lance was part of a negotiation tactic heading towards Prescott’s next deal. Yet, the timing is not insignificant with Prescott coming off a career-high 15 interceptions and eventually in line for a massive new contract.

“It didn’t cross my mind, period, about an impact here regarding Dak,” Jones remarked to reporters on August 26. “I know that Dak wants to do anything that we can do to improve this team, and we’re going to do it.

“The facts are that the decision to bring in as high a quality of talent as we could that’s evolving or a young talent that is basically gaining, improving, getting better that you would be as a young talent. That’s something that we’ve been trying to do, but it’s just never the opportunity seems to be there so often,” Jones added.

“But we’ve been trying to do what we did today with this trade almost every draft since I’ve been drafting. …We don’t really, we very seldom ever talk to anybody about another player about who we’re thinking about drafting, or who we’re thinking about getting involved with. We don’t do that.”

Dak Prescott: ‘I’m Not Surprised by Anything Anymore’

That’s love. Dak Prescott showed up to AT&T Stadium today wearing Ezekiel Elliott’s jersey from Ohio State. (pic via Dallas Cowboys) pic.twitter.com/nl5TZAt7qv — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 26, 2023

It has been a challenging offseason for Prescott as the team also made the decision to release longtime friend Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott headed into the preseason finale wearing Elliott’s old Ohio State jersey. As for the Lance trade, Prescott revealed that hardly any NFL move catches him by surprise.

“To be honest with you, I’m not surprised by anything anymore,” Prescott explained. “You’ve been in this league eight years, been on this team, it’s hard to say that I was surprised, to be honest with you.”