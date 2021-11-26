Cowboys Defender Attacks Raiders Player After Loss [WATCH]

On a day for giving thanks, the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders instead exchanged blows at AT&T Stadium. Literal blows.

Caught on camera following Thursday’s 36-33 overtime thriller was a confrontation between Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill and Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson. Seemingly unprovoked, Hill struck the latter’s helmet during otherwise docile postgame festivities, igniting a brief skirmish near midfield.

Cowboys DT Trysten Hill taking a swing at Raiders guard John Simpson after the game last night (Video: @espn) pic.twitter.com/Zp7Z8VhrFU — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 26, 2021

Hill, the team’s 2019 second-round pick, will not be suspended for throwing the punch at Simpson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. But his unsportsmanlike actions do leave him open to a potential fine, Rapoport reported.

Hill finished with five tackles (four solo) across 39 defensive snaps in a hot-blooded game that also featured a pair of ejections. Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were tossed in the third quarter after scuffling on a special teams play, their extracurriculars spilling out close to the stands.

Raiders and Cowboys got into a scuffle 👀 Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph and Raiders S Roderic Teamer were ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/SLYCL1kzg6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 25, 2021

Such as with Hill, neither Joseph nor Teamer are facing suspension for the brouhaha, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

Same for the #Cowboys’ Kelvin Joseph and #Raiders’ Roderick Teamer, who were ejected from Thursday’s game. https://t.co/qIdWU3X3Gk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2021

Hill to Hear from Quinn, Supports Brown

Speaking to reporters Friday, November 26, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn addressed Hill’s ill-advised decision. Put simply, Quinn was not pleased with the 23-year-old, who played in only his third game since 2020 ACL surgery — and now can expect an earful from his coach.

“He will be getting a call from me, that’s for sure,” Quinn said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Just making sure we keep our discipline right. It takes a lot of discipline to unclench our fist sometimes more than clench it.”

The incident underscored an ugly, zebra-marred affair in which Dallas and Las Vegas were called for 28 penalties, 14 on each club. Cowboys CB Anthony Brown fell victim to four defensive pass interference infractions, including the foul that set up the Raiders’ game-winning field goal.

Brown entered Week 12 having been penalized once, for illegal contact. Despite his tough outing, however, Quinn has not lost any confidence in the veteran perimeter corner, who’s quietly enjoying a solid season opposite Trevon Diggs.

“I was a little surprised to see that number creep up on him,” Quinn said of the DPIs, via Gehlken. “He is one of our most consistent guys. …We have plenty of trust and belief in him.”

McCarthy Contacts League Office Re: Officiating

Head coach Mike McCarthy was left speechless following nearly four hours of laundry littering the Cowboys’ home field. “I don’t really know what the hell you want me to say,” were his exact words Thursday evening.

McCarthy had a lot to say, it turns out. But he saved his words for the NFL officiating office, whom he contacted to discuss the 166 yards in penalties levied upon his squad, much of it of the ticky-tack variety.

“This game was totally off the trend line, as you can see as far as statistics. I’ve already talked to the league this morning, and I anticipate a second conversation, maybe this afternoon,” McCarthy said Friday, November 26, via Gehlken.

He added: “Yesterday’s game was extremely frustrating. It was very herky jerky. The officiating was a big part of the game.”