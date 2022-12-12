4-Time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton Has Viral Reaction to Joining Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to pull a bit of a misdirection by signing T.Y. Hilton after weeks of rumors about the team’s interest in Odell Beckham Jr. Shortly after news broke about the signing, Hilton made his first comments as a Cowboys receiver admitting he “can’t wait to get to work.”

“Hi Cowboy Nation, this is T.Y. Hilton, I’m excited to be here,” Hilton said via an official tweet from the Cowboys on December 12, 2022. “Can’t wait to get to work. Let’s go do this.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Hilton could play as soon as Week 15 against the Jaguars. Hilton posted 23 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns during his 10 appearances with the Colts in 2021. After 10 years with the Colts, Hilton now joins his first team outside Indianapolis. It remains to be seen how much Hilton will be able to contribute as the veteran wideout did not participate in training camp and has not played this season.

“Perfect fit, and I can help right now,” Hilton told CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on December 12.

Hilton May Play vs. Jaguars in Week 15

Unlike Beckham, Hilton worked out for the Cowboys on December 12 and the team signed the former star receiver on the same day. ESPN’s Ed Werder noted that Hilton’s “high-level instinct” could help Dallas heading into the postseason.

“Speaking to a few people around the league about @TYHilton13 signing with the Cowboys. The word most commonly used to describe him: ‘instinctive,’” Werder tweeted on December 12. “Doesn’t have the speed he once possessed but very capable WR because of intelligence and high-level instinct for the position.”

Prior to the news, DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker teased a potential Hilton signing. Walker argued that the Cowboys may be better off adding Hilton over Beckham given the former Colts playmaker can contribute right away.

“It’s another week of OBJ talk and speculation (not for me because I’m over it), but I have a question: With everything the Cowboys now know about the OBJ situation…Wouldn’t T.Y. Hilton be better?” Walker stated in a series of December 12 tweets. “I could make several points as to why this might be the case, including an ability to contribute in 2022 (would simply need a ramp-up period). Just saying. 🤔 🔬”

Have the Cowboys Moved on From Signing Beckham?

Here are the 4 explosive receptions from TY Hilton in 2021, if you are interested (or if you aren't): 2-C.Wentz pass deep middle to 13-T.Hilton to JAX 44 for 33 yards (21-N.Lawson). pic.twitter.com/eP4qfqZL32 — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) December 12, 2022

The news had many Cowboys fans assuming that Dallas has moved on from their pursuit of Beckham. Yet, several NFL insiders reported that the Cowboys remain in contact with Beckham and have not ruled out adding the former Pro Bowler. The addition of Hilton was a move made that could potentially help Dallas as soon as this week.

“Despite the signing of TY Hilton, I’m told by sources that Cowboys remain interested in pursuing Odelll Beckham Jr,” Werder tweeted.

Despite James Washington making his Dallas debut during the Cowboys’ Week 14 victory over the Texans, the Hilton signing shows Dallas may not be entirely confident in the former Steelers wideout moving forward. It will be interesting to see if Dallas opts to move on from one of their receivers after adding Hilton.