Cowboys Urged to Add Offensive Tackle NFL Scouts Say ‘Has a Lot to Work With’

The Dallas Cowboys have taken pride over the past decade in boasting one of the NFL’s most consistently dominant offensive lines. But, there are now two major holes to plug following a pair of marquee free-agency departures this offseason.

Dallas lost stalwart All-Pro Tyron Smith to the New York Jets, and Tyler Biadasz will line up against the Cowboys twice each season as Washington’s starting center.

Given the dire need to fortify the line of scrimmage, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys could target an offensive tackle in the first round of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

In ESPN’s latest shared mock draft projection featuring alternating picks made by Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr., Yates projects the Cowboys will select Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton with the No. 24 overall pick.

“The Cowboys are staring at a left tackle hole,” Yates points out. “And could move Tyler Smith there. But my sense is they’d be more likely to address that spot in the draft and keep Smith at left guard. Guyton’s elite footwork suggests he can make a smooth transition to the left side in the pros.”

Presuming the Cowboys don’t trade up to select either Penn State’s Olu Fashanu or Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Guyton, at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds has plenty of upside to anchor one side of Dallas’ offensive line.

Guyton really saw his draft stock soar after a stellar performance during the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy tells Heavy he believes that while there are more pro-ready tackles in this loaded offensive tackle class, than Guyton, the Oklahoma standout might have the most upside in coming years.

“From strictly a tools perspective,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy told Heavy. “You could make a good case he’s the highest ceiling tackle in this draft.

“Tyler just does things athletically these other guys can’t do. He’s so light on his feet it just looks like he’s floating sometimes. Even though he’s played right tackle in college, he’s a high-level left tackle athlete.”

Tyler Guyton 2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Play

Thanks to Guyton’s athleticism and quick feet, the Oklahoma product is a plug-and-play starter. Meanwhile, teams such as the Cowboys could be drawn to the fact that there’s still plenty of room on his frame to add size and strength as he develops.

“Guyton is a rare athlete for an offensive tackle,” PFF writes. “He is a former defensive end and didn’t start playing offensive tackle until he got to college. That inexperience is still visible.

“His strike targets to defenders’ bodies are inconsistent, as is his hand placement. This has made him more of a pusher than a blocker. Still, his natural physical ability is evident.”

As Pro Football Focus points out, Guyton allowed only two sacks across 27 career collegiate games while going the entire 2023 campaign without surrendering a single sack and only nine quarterback hurries.

“There is a lot to work with here,” an AFC National Scout tells NFL.com. “I think he has a chance to get hot and go way earlier than people might expect.”

Cowboys Breakout Star Changing Positions

The Cowboys have high hopes for Markquese Bell.

Bell, 25, appeared in all 17 games in 2023, his second NFL season, while posting a career-high 94 total tackles with two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

The former Florida A&M standout defensive back’s 2023 campaign was all the more impressive because that production came after changing positions, to linebacker.

However, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Bell will be returning to safety in 2024 which could alter the Cowboys’ draft plans later this month.

New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer plugs a hole in the secondary, with Bell, who weighs in at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, after the Cowboys previously upgraded at linebacker by signing veteran Eric Kendricks in free agency.

Moving Bell back into the secondary could allow the Cowboys to invest even more resources during the draft along the offensive line, at cornerback, running back, or even depth at wide receiver rather than earmarking a selection for a potentially starting-caliber safety.