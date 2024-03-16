Cowboys’ 2-Time All-Pro Bolts for Potential $20 Million Deal: Report

Dallas Cowboys star tackle Tyron Smith will be playing on a new team for the first time in his NFL career, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith spent his first 13 seasons with the Cowboys, but is joining the New York Jets. The two-time All-Pro has agreed to a one-year deal that can be worth as much as $20 million through incentives.

“Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources,” Schefter wrote in a series of March 15 messages on X. “The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting Dak Prescott to protecting Aaron Rodgers.

“Jets are giving OT Tyron Smith a one-year deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $20 million, per source. Smith is said to be looking forward to the idea of protecting Aaron Rodgers.”

Former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith Will Earn $6.5 Million Guaranteed With Up to $13.5 Million in Incentives With the Jets

The playtime incentives for new #Jets LT Tyron Smith start at 38 percent, sources say. So at least a portion of his incentives are easily reached. He’s dealt with injuries and hasn’t played a full season since 2015 but his 13 games last year were his most since 2019. https://t.co/BBgS0MEZWX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2024

Dating back to the NFL combine, Smith had been rumored to be on his way out of Dallas. This news closes the door on the chances of the Cowboys patching up negotiations with Smith. The eight-time Pro Bowler will receive $6.5 million in guaranteed money with an additional $13.5 million available via incentives.

“Initial indications of the Tyron Smith deal: $6.5 million guaranteed with another $13.5 million to be earned based on playing time and other incentives,” Pro Football Talk noted in a March 15 message on X. “That’s why the Jets were surprised he took the offer.”

It would be a surprise if Smith reaches the ceiling of this new contract. Smith has missed significant time in eight straight seasons, and the deal likely includes per-game incentives as his previous contract did with Dallas. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. noted the Cowboys had “no interest in paying him a competitive salary.”

“Y’all can’t be surprised by the Tyron Smith move,” Smith remarked on X on March 15. “It was known he was not coming back two weeks ago. The Cowboys had no interest in paying him a competitive salary. No need to cry about it now.”

Tyron Smith on Leaving Cowboys: ‘I Would’ve [Loved] to Have Stayed Home in Dallas’

MORE: Tyron Smith also told me that the deal to come to the #Jets really ramped up tonight: “Honestly, this has just been happening for the last couple of hours, so I’m still trying to handle things right now.” As for not returning to the #Cowboys I was told this “figured to be… https://t.co/xKlxEW9Wbp — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2024

Smith previously signed an 8-year, $97.6 million contract with the Cowboys. The veteran restructured the final season of his deal to include incentives based on how many games he played in 2023. Smith spoke with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson about his decision to leave Dallas and protect star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

“I would’ve [loved] to have stayed home in Dallas, but as we all know it’s a business the way it works,” Smith explained in a March 15 interview. “I still feel like the Jets have an opportunity to win it, and anything I can do for the team to help them out, I’m going to do me best to do it.”

“I feel like it’s going to be amazing. Of course me being with Dallas, he’s kicked our butts twice in the playoffs—so I know what he’s capable of. Honestly, I’m just excited about the opportunity.”