Proposed Cowboys Trade Brings ‘Out of Favor’ Raiders WR to Dallas

As the start of a new league year approaches, the Dallas Cowboys are being linked to a trade for a Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver. The Cowboys boast one of the top receivers in the league with CeeDee Lamb, but there’s a strong chance they try to improve the group.

If they do so, Blogging the Boys writer LP Cruz has suggested a move for Hunter Renfrow. The former Clemson Tiger has seemingly been demoted to a bit-part role in Vegas, but that means Dallas could get him for cheap.

“Renfrow hit career-lows in all significant statistics after playing only 35% of the offensive snaps as a result of falling out of favor with the Raiders’ coaching staff,” Cruz wrote on February 17. “Even after Antonio Pierce took over as interim coach, nothing changed for Renfrow. Renfrow carries a $13.7M salary for next season, but you’d have to assume the Raiders would be happy to absorb some of that price to foster a trade. The Cowboys and the Raiders have frequently worked out deals before, and the two sides agreeing wouldn’t be a surprise.”

“Buying low” is risky, but Renfrow is still relatively young and has a Pro Bowl honor to his name. Getting help from the Raiders with his salary would make this suggestion an even better move.

Renfrow’s Time with Raiders

After a decorated career at Clemson, Renfrow was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Almost immediately, he was making an impact for Vegas with 49 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.

Pro Football Reference shows that his best year, though, was 2021. Renfrow caught a whopping 103 passes for 1038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was named to that year’s Pro Bowl and was then given a two-year, $32.3 million extension.

However, the 28-year-old’s production has drastically fallen in the two years since. In 2022, Renfrow only played 10 games due to injury. He made 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

But 2023 is a different story. Renfrow was healthy, but only played 35% of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps. He caught 25 passes for 255 yards and did not score a touchdown.

Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Speaks on Dak Prescott

If Dallas does make a move for Renfrow, it would be interesting to see how he complements CeeDee Lamb. Dallas has struggled to find a consistent No. 2 to match their top receiver, who is coming off his best season yet.

As he heads into the 2024 offseason, Lamb spoke on the current situation with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Lamb’s mother posted negative comments about Prescott on social media after Dallas’ playoff exit, but the receiver wants to make it known that there is no beef.

“I love my dog, he knows that,” Lamb said, according to the team’s official website. “Dak can definitely lead us to a Super Bowl. He just also needs other leaders, and that’s why I’m pointing at myself. I can help him. He’s already got so much on his plate.”

Lamb will be entering his fifth season in the league and final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys in 2024.