Ex-Commanders RB Named as Potential Cowboys Free Agency Signing

It is unclear if the Dallas Cowboys are going to sign a running back in free agency, but they could pursue a deal with a former Washington Commanders running back. There are more prominent options than J.D McKissic, but he is one direction that the Cowboys could go for a backup to Tony Pollard.

Dallas has added the likes of Ronald Jones II and Deuce Vaughn this offseason, but it’s hard to consider any of the team’s current running backs a proper replacement for Ezekiel Elliott. With that said, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the team needs to consider making a move before the season.

“However, the need for running back depth remains. Dallas has a Pro Bowler in Tony Pollard, but he’s still recovering from leg surgery and has little experienced depth behind him… It would still be smart to add some experience to the backfield ahead of camp, and bringing back Elliott does remain an option. The list of free-agent running backs still available also includes Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt, J.D. McKissic and Leonard Fournette,” Knox explains.

Heavy has explored the idea of Cook signing with the Cowboys, but that doesn’t appear to be materializing. McKissic would be a far more affordable option, but is far less productive as well.

McKissic Carves Out NFL Career with Commanders

McKissic got his NFL start with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks in 2016, making the former team’s practice squad as an undrafted free agent and then being released and signed by the Seahawks later that year. Throughout his college career at Arkansas State, McKissic played a hybrid role between running back and wide receiver and he has continued that at the pro level.

After a single appearance for Seattle in 2016, he contributed far more in his hybrid role in 2017. McKissic totaled 187 rushing yards and 266 receiving yards, scoring three total TDs in the process according to Pro Football Reference.

2018 was a wash for McKissic, as a foot injury forced him to the reserve, foreboding his release the following offseason. After a single season with the Detroit Lions, the 29-year-old joined the Commanders and hit his stride.

McKissic set career bests in almost every category in 2020, racking up 365 rushing yards and 589 receiving yards. He totaled 609 yards from scrimmage in 2021, but a neck issue forced him off the field for the majority of 2022.

Cowboys Can Sign RB for Cheap

Dallas may have cap space at the moment, but big contracts for names like corner Trevon Diggs and linebacker Micah Parsons loom in the distance. Committing money to them in 2023 means contracts that don’t force Dallas’ hand later on, like what happened with Ezekiel Elliott.

According to Spotrac, McKissic was most recently on a two-year, $7 million deal with the Commanders but his injury issues in 2022 has likely dropped his value down considerably. This is where the Cowboys can “buy low” and commit very little for a proven backup like McKissic.

However, it’s unclear if McKissic can actually provide a level of quality that someone like Malik Davis or Rico Dowdle doesn’t already have. His versatility as a receiver makes him attractive in the same vein as Cordarrelle Patterson, but it’s hard seeing the Cowboys wanting to throw to McKissic over CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks or even Michael Gallup.