New Cowboys Signings Won’t Play Against Commanders: ‘Not Under Consideration’

The Dallas Cowboys have an all-important clash against the Washington Commanders, but two new recruits will not be participating. The Cowboys brought in former tackle La’el Collins and former linebacker Damien Wilson this week, but they will not hit the field in Week 18.

The decision became apparent when the team elevated linebacker Buddy Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine, but Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken properly explained why Wilson and Collins aren’t playing in a January 6 post.

“Cowboys elevated LB Buddy Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine from practice squad for Sunday’s game at Commanders, they announced. OL La’el Collins and LB Damien Wilson were not under consideration, having just joined team. Next week’s padded practice is important work for both,” Gehlken wrote on X.

Neither player was signed with playing time in mind, as both will be veteran backups for the playoff run. However, it was still a point of interest to see if the Cowboys would run either player out in a critical game.

Should the Cowboys beat the Commanders, they will win the NFC East for the second time under head coach Mike McCarthy. A loss would likely rob them of that, and damper the atmosphere heading into the playoffs.

Damien Wilson Could Be Crucial in Playoffs

Cowboys fans don’t need much of an introduction to Collins or Wilson. The veteran tackle spent six years in Dallas, and he’s really being signed as an emergency plan should either starting tackle go down.

On the other hand, Wilson may be set for an important role. The Cowboys’ weak spot on defense is at linebacker, both in quality and quantity. The Cowboys have essentially rolled with three main-roster linebackers recently. Injuries to LBs Leighton Vander Esch and DeMarvion Overshown have forced their hand.

Back in 2015, Wilson was drafted by Dallas in the fourth round of that year’s draft. He spent four seasons with the Cowboys, making 22 starts. He didn’t produce at a level that inspired Dallas to keep him, and he departed in the 2019 offseason.

Five years and a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs later, Wilson is back. That being said, his most recent stint with the Carolina Panthers was a dud and he has failed to get on a main roster in 2023. But he now has a fresh start with the Cowboys and it will begin in the playoffs.

Cowboys Part Ways with Martavis Bryant

Besides the additions of Collins and Wilson, Dallas also said goodbye to Martavis Bryant. Bryant was an interesting practice squad pickup back in November, but he’s already back out the door.

Bryant is a former Clemson standout and fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. However, off-field issues led to an unproductive tenures with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders.

The 32-year-old has not played an NFL regular-season snap since 2018. It looked as if he would get an opportunity with the Cowboys, but the team is rolling with new signing Racey McRath instead.

McRath entered the NFL in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted in the sixth round of that year’s draft. He has four catches for 48 yards in his career.