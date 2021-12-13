Washington Starter Unleashes on Cowboys: ‘Don’t Give a S***’

Despite the team’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Football Team did not hold back about their displeasure with their NFC East rival. The Cowboys had custom heated benches built for the Week 14 matchup, and Washington starting linebacker Cole Holcomb unleashed about his “hate” for Dallas during his postgame press conference.

“It is what it is, it’s Dallas,” Holcomb told reporters on December 12. “We hate them. They hate us. It’s just how it is. They can do what they want. I really don’t give a s***.”

Why did the Cowboys need custom benches against Washington? According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Seahawks had issues with Washington’s visiting benches, and the Cowboys opted to have some built for the rivalry game.

“The Cowboys had the company that manufactures heated benches ship these to Washington after the Seahawks informed them that theirs didn’t function properly when they played here two weeks ago,” Werder tweeted on December 12. “Unsure of forecast, Cowboys ordered these be delivered. High near 50 today.”

Here is a look at Holcomb’s comments that have since gone viral.

Gregory on Washington: ‘They Wanted Us & They Got Us’

The Cowboys also heard some of Washington’s chatter throughout the week. Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory noted the team not only wanted to back Mike McCarthy’s guarantee but added that “they wanted us and they got us” referring to Washington.

“Definitely, we preach all week about supreme confidence and [Cowboys assistant head coach] Rob Davis, he talks about [confidence] all the time,” Gregory noted during his postgame media session. “And so, to have that level of confidence from our head coach. Obviously, it’s gonna trickle down to the rest of the guys and they wanted us and they got us. We showed up, we played. We got the win. Got to come back and beat them again this next game.”

Parsons: Things Are ‘Just Only Gonna Go Up From Here’

Dallas saw immediate improvement on the defensive line with Gregory along with DeMarcus Lawrence both back in the lineup. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons admitted that having Gregory and Lawrence back on the field made his life easier against Washington.

“Yeah, now when you see all five of us down, they’re going 5-0,” Parsons explained to reporters after the Cowboys’ win over Washington. “I mean, everybody got opportunity to win their one-on-one. I think you guys saw the significance they made when they came back. Randy and D-Law [Lawrence] both came up with a sack and Randy with the pick.

“So, just having them back, and I’m getting back in the swing of things. Getting ready for this big run we’re trying to do. [It] is just only gonna go up from here.”

Cowboys fans get a late Christmas gift as Washington has a chance for revenge against Dallas on December 26. We can expect things to once again get chippy in what is likely the final rivalry matchup between the two NFC East teams this season.