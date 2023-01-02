Mavericks Could Consider Roster Move That Will Upset Christian Wood, Luka Doncic

While the Dallas Mavericks might have quietly moved up the Western Conference rankings to the fourth spot, there’s been nothing quiet about what superstar Luka Doncic has accomplished over the last six games.

Over Dallas’ six-game win streak, Doncic is averaging 42.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. Another factor worth considering during this run: Christian Wood has started every single game for Dallas, depositing 19.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over that span.

And with either a contract extension or free agency looming for Wood, the Mavericks have a big decision to make with its big man. According to Mavs insider Tim MacMahon, Dallas might be looking at splitting the difference; while Wood is eligible for a four-year, $77 million extension, Dallas could look for a “short-term” fix.

“I don’t think they can get cute on the money part of it,” MacMahon said on the Howdy Partners podcast. “I think if they’re asking to do a two-year deal, I think they have to throw as much money as they legally can at him, which would be a little under $36 million over the course of that two-year extension. Again, that would set them up to have him in place here and to still have that flexibility for 2025. But it’s still a short-term marriage.”

Wood, who is 27, would likely prefer a longer-term deal. He’s played for seven different teams so far in his six-year career, so some long-term stability would likely be high on his priority list. Off the floor, Doncic and Wood have developed an excellent bond, with the former even taking friendly jabs about the latter’s comedy chops.

The Mavericks, for their part, are still hunting for the right superstar partner to pair with Doncic. Perhaps that player is Wood, as Wood-Doncic lineups have a plus-7.5 net rating this season.

Or maybe the answer is currently on another team, with reports last week that Dallas could be closely monitoring the Chicago Bulls for an anticipated blow-up ahead of the February trade deadline.

Mavericks’ Front Office Has ‘Fans’ of Zach LaVine

With all of this momentum, could the Mavericks turn out to be buyers at the trade deadline? According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the answer is a possible yes, with Dallas closely monitoring the Chicago Bulls’ $215 million star Zach LaVine.

“I just know that there are fans of [Zach LaVine] that hold prominent positions within the Mavericks,” MacMahon said on The Lowe Post podcast on Tuesday. “Again, I’m not sitting here and telling you there’s some great consensus. I think there’s enough fans of him where I wouldn’t totally rule it out.”

LaVine, for his part, did not have the strongest start to the season, shooting just 39.5% from three over Chicago’s first 28 games. That rate is strong by NBA standards, but pedestrian for the sharpshooting LaVine.

Since then, though, LaVine’s figures have improved. He’s scoring 19.2 points per game on 47.3% from three. The defensive pairing with Doncic would be suspect; neither player is known for their earth-shredding defense.

Wood ‘Happy’ to be in Dallas Amid Contract Uncertainty

Wood is in the final year of his contract but is now eligible for a four-year, $77 million contract extension. When asked about the possibility, Wood seemed delighted at the idea, dropping the hint that he’s very happy in Dallas.

“I’m happy to be here. That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. . . . I’m open to it,” Wood said after the game, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

But if Wood keeps playing this well, he might well play himself out of Dallas, given the Mavericks’ rough salary outlook. But by signing Wood to just a two-year deal, Dallas maintains some long-term flexibility.

And why is that important? Because MacMahon also suggested Dallas is in a two-year window to prove to Doncic that it can build a winner around him. Wood might be clicking now, but what happens come playoff time when smarter teams take advantage of his sometimes clumsy defense?

Keeping Wood in the short term and then deciding whether to flip him for more down the road or sign him for a longer extension has the makings of a shrewd play. Whether Wood goes for it remains another issue entirely.