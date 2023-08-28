Mavericks’ Coach Jason Kidd Put On ‘Hot Seat’ Ahead of 2024 Season: Report

The Dallas Mavericks will enter training camp in a few weeks looking to avenge themselves from a disappointing 2023 NBA season. Following the All-Star break and Kyrie Irving trade, the Mavericks plummetted from 4th place in the Western Conference standings to not even qualifying for the play-in tournament.

But now with the All-Star tandem of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic prepared to enter their first full season as teammates and with a new-look roster, Ben Golliver of the Washington Post says it is time for Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd to deliver.

“Kidd’s reputation was in a much different place after he guided Dallas to the 2022 Western Conference finals, but the stink of last year’s tank into the lottery turned that success into a distant memory,” Golliver said.

The insider notes that another reason Kidd is on the hot seat is that, the door is open for the Mavericks’ worst nightmare to become a reality — Luka requesting a trade from the franchise.

“If Doncic were to sour on Dallas and request a trade, he could shake up the NBA like LeBron James did in 2010 and Kevin Durant did in 2016,” Golliver added.

“That puts Kidd in a major bind: He must improve Dallas’s 25th-ranked defense and get Doncic and Irving to make each other better. Or else.”

Luka Doncic With a Co-star Has Not Been Successful

Luka requesting a trade doesn’t seem likely but it seems like yet again another failed co-star experiment could be on the horizon. Dallas tried it once with Kristaps Porzingis when they acquired him from the New York Knicks in 2019, but the star duo never made it out of the second round.

The Mavericks traded Porzingis in 2022 to the Washington Wizards for added depth after acquiring serviceable role players such as Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. It turned out to be the most successful experiment of Luka’s tenure as Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011.

The Mavericks chose to go away from that at the trade deadline, shipping away most of their depth to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and missed the postseason.

Mavericks’ Roster Construction Put Under Microscope

Putting multiple talented players doesn’t always work. And though many people may find it hard to admit we’ve seen more failed super teams than we have successful ones.

Luka and Kyrie are generational players — individually. Which unfortunately doesn’t guarantee that they will mesh well together as co-stars. After missing the playoffs in half a season together, some are expecting a much better sequel from the All-Star duo. But Golliver isn’t sold that Irving and Doncic having more preparation, will automatically equal their success. Especially because the Mavericks have not done a particularly great job building a supporting cast around them.

“It’s as simple as this: Luka Doncic missed the playoffs in 2023, and that can’t happen again. The Mavericks revealed their desperation to build a winner around their 24-year-old franchise player by trading for Kyrie Irving, and they confirmed it when they agreed to re-sign the mercurial guard to a three-year, $126 million contract this summer,” Golliver added.

“No matter that Doncic and Irving didn’t function particularly well together, or that Dallas’s remade front line still doesn’t look up to snuff.”