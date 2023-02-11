DeAaron Fox Issues Statement on Luka Doncic, Mavericks After Frustrating Loss

The Dallas Mavericks were able to notch their third straight win when they bested the Sacramento Kings on Friday, 122-114. Dallas’ February 10 victory brought them within one game of the third-place Kings in the Western Conference standings. The Mavericks will have a shot to bring themselves level with Sacramento, when the two teams square off again Saturday, in a strange back-to-back matchup. They’ll also likely be adding Luka Doncic back into their lineup for the first time in four games.

Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel contusion) has been ruled OUT for Friday's game against the Kings. Playing tonight?: "Probably not yet." Playing tomorrow?: "Hopefully, tomorrow I can play. … Yesterday I did some pickup, but it's way better every day, so hopefully tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/ojXenHkyCZ — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 10, 2023

Following Friday’s loss to Dallas, Kings guard DeAaron Fox discussed the impending rematch, the impact of a possible Doncic return, and his thoughts on the potential of the new-look Mavs.

“I know from numbers that they’ve played faster. I think they were either last or second to last in pace before these last two games,” he said during the postgame press conference. They’ve been playing faster, so, if he’s (Doncic) back tomorrow, I mean I don’t what else we’re expecting. But, obviously those are two great talents (Doncic and Kyrie Irving) and even for this Mavs team, I think it was two years ago, where Luka got hurt in the playoffs and they still won some games. So, at the end of the day, this is a good and well-coached team who’s played without their superstar even in the playoffs and has won games. That’s a good team from top to bottom, no matter what, no matter who’s out there, and they come and they’re prepared.”

Fox certainly came to play, despite coming up short against the Mavericks. He scored a team high 33 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter. The former Kentucky standout was efficient all night, knocking down 10 of his 16 attempts from the floor.

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving has won both of his first two games with the Mavericks. He was traded to Dallas from the Brooklyn Nets back on February 5, in a trade that caused a bit of a domino effect before the deadline.

Just days after “Uncle Drew” was moved, his former teammate, Kevin Durant, wound up being traded to the Phoenix Suns in a blockbuster deal.

Irving first discussed Durant’s move with the press, after his Mavericks debut against the Los Angeles Clippers. He shared his excitement about being able to compete against his good friend in the Western Conference.

“Competition as brothers. You know, I’m just praying for his happiness, praying for his well being. We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like, there was still a level of uncertainty,” Irving said via Brad Townsend. “But, we just cared about seeing each other be places where we can thrive, and whether that be together or whether that be apart, there’s never been one moment where I’ve felt like he’s been angry at me for the decisions I’ve made, or I’ve been angry at him. We’ve just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers. This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older, I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all of that. I’ll get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in between, I’m just glad he got out of there.”

Kyrie Irving Excited For Mavs to Get Healthy

Following Friday’s win over the Kings, Irving gave some insight into what he believes Dallas is capable of at full strength.

“It’s going to take some time to get it where we need it as a team but I feel like we’re treading in the right place,” he told Landon Thomas. “Once we get everybody healthy I feel like the sky is the limit… I feel good about what our future looks like and just take it one game at a time.”