Draft Lottery Could Decide Luka Doncic’s Future After Disappointing Mavs Season

With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Dallas Mavericks are running out of time to right the ship. Dallas currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference, one game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final Play-In Tournament spot.

The Mavericks missing the postseason altogether would be an all-time embarrassing way to end the year, after trading for Kyrie Irving mid-season. Dallas’ run to the Western Conference Finals last season was promising, but now looks to be just a distant memory.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey wrote that though unlikely, there is a chance that Mavs guard Luka Doncic asks for a trade amid the team’s downward spiral.

“Discontent often leads to players asking out,” Bailey wrote in an article on March 30. “And the Mavericks missing the playoffs might feel like another link in a chain of events that would test most stars’ patience… If all those dominos fell, Luka asking for a trade wouldn’t be shocking. And if he did, suitors all over the NBA would line up in a heartbeat.”

Bailey pitched several possible landing spots for Doncic, but the most intriguing scenario is the one that isn’t set in stone just yet.

As addressed in the article, whichever team lands this year’s No. 1 draft pick would have quite the package to entice the Mavs to move their young star because of the hype surrounding top-prospect Victor Wembanyama.

“As far as pre-draft hype goes, Victor Wembanyama’s is up there with LeBron James… If he develops into some kind of Kevin Durant-Rudy Gobert hybrid (lofty, to be sure, but it might be in play), Wembanyama could be a transformational player,” Bailey continued. “But nothing is guaranteed with draft prospects. And if Doncic really does hit the market, whatever team lands the No. 1 pick will almost certainly be tempted to include it in a package for Luka.”

Mavs Urged to Tank After Embarrassing Second-Half

The team the winds up with the No. 1 overall pick could very well be the Mavericks. They’ve been seemingly doing everything possible to ruin their postseason chances and could benefit from tanking.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently suggested that they do just that.

“Missing the playoffs and keeping their 2023 first, no matter where it lands, is probably the best path forward for the Mavericks,” he wrote.

O’Connor then explained that both the franchise and the franchise player could a season-ending shut-down, highlighting Doncic’s clear fatigue after a nonstop year of basketball.

“The truth is, a long break could benefit both the Mavs and Doncic. The guy’s been running nonstop: a playoff run last year, playing for the Slovenian squad in August, EuroBasket in September, and then diving headfirst into Mavs training camp and the season, during which he’s possessed the ball for more minutes than anyone in the league. He’s clearly running on fumes. Sadly, so are the Mavs’ title hopes, thanks to their heinous defense, a lack of depth, and Jason Kidd as their head coach. Dallas might’ve made the West finals just a year ago, but now the team has been surpassed by a number of Western contenders. To make matters worse, Irving could walk out the door as an unrestricted free agent this summer. But even if he stays, he’s got a track record of burning bridges with his previous franchises. What makes Dallas think it’ll be the exception? Especially after this kind of start? With limited ways to bolster the roster, it’s crucial that this year’s pick turns into a real asset. If it moves into the top four, it could be the lifeline the Mavericks need, whether they keep a prized prospect or flip him in a bigger deal.”

Mavs’ Luka Doncic Not Having Fun Anymore

The fatigue O’Connor mentioned could definitely be getting to Doncic.

Just last week, he sounded off in a press conference about how he hasn’t been having fun on the basketball court as of late.

“It’s really frustrating,” Doncic said on March 24 via the Fanatics YouTube channel. “I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes, I don’t feel it’s me. Just being out there. I used to have [a lot of] fun. Smiling on the court. But it’s just been so frustrating. For a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”