Mavericks Interested in Signing $166 Million NBA Champion: Report

The Dallas Mavericks are interested in signing Sacramento Kings small forward Harrison Barnes this offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Barnes becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30.

“Another forward the Mavericks are interested in heading toward free agency is Harrison Barnes, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Barnes previously averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in three seasons with Dallas.”

Barnes appeared in 205 games with the Mavericks before getting traded to the Kings in February 2019. The UNC product averaged 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists with Dallas while shooting 44.5% from the field, 36.7% from beyond the arc and 84.1% from the free-throw line.

The 31-year-old Barnes won the 2015 championship with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.6 assists this past season with the Kings. The swingman has made over $166 million in his career with the Warriors, Mavericks and Kings.

The Mavericks Are Also Interested in Grant Williams

The Mavericks are also interested in Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams, who becomes a restricted free agent this offseason.

Williams and Dallas superstar Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports.

“The Boston Celtics are expected to tender a $6.2 million qualifying offer to make Grant Williams a restricted free agent this summer, but it’s not stopping other teams across the league from reportedly having interest in going after him this summer, including the Pacers and Magic,” Scotto wrote. “According to The Ringer, the Celtics are exploring using Williams as a potential sign-and-trade candidate.

“The latest team to have interest in Williams looking ahead to free agency is the Dallas Mavericks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s worth noting Williams and Mavericks star Luka Doncic are both represented by WME Sports.”

As a restricted free agent, Williams can either re-sign with the Celtics or sign an offer sheet with another team. Boston can match any offer sheet Williams signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

Williams averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Celtics this past season while shooting 45.4% from the floor, 39.5% from 3-point range and 77.0% from the free-throw line in 79 games.

The Mavericks May Be the Only Team Interested in Signing Kyrie Irving

The Mavericks may be the only team interested in signing Kyrie Irving this offseason, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Irving becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30. The Los Angeles Lakers don’t plan to pursue the All-Star point guard and the Phoenix Suns can no longer sign him after acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

The Houston Rockets could make a run at Irving if James Harden stays with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Fred VanVleet may rank higher than Irving on the Rockets’ free-agent board.

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks in 2022-23. If the NBA operates with a $134 million salary cap, Uncle Drew would be eligible to re-sign with Dallas on a five-year, $272 million contract.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes Dallas should bring Irving back next season despite the team missing the play-in tournament in 2023.

“The Dallas Mavericks took a real gamble when they sent out a first-round draft pick as part of a trade to land someone who’d enter unrestricted free agency the following summer,” Bailey wrote. “If Kyrie Irving walks, the Mavs will be out a rotation player (Spencer Dinwiddie), their best perimeter defender (Dorian Finney-Smith), the aforementioned first and multiple second-round picks for nothing.

“Yes, Kyrie was good (probably even great) for the few months he was a Maverick, but he hasn’t even been in the playoffs with them. Re-signing him is imperative.”