Mark Cuban Breaks Silence on Kyrie Irving’s Future With Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wants to re-sign point guard Kyrie Irving this summer.

Irving, 31, becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30.

“We want to sign him and hopefully he wants to come back,” Cuban said on The Ben and Skin Show. “I’m not going to handicap anymore. I learned my lesson last year.”

Irving averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 20 games with the Mavericks in 2022-23. If the NBA works with a $134 million salary cap, Uncle Drew would be eligible to re-sign with Dallas on a five-year, $272 million contract.

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and head coach Jason Kidd want Irving to re-sign with Dallas, league sources told Heavy Sports. All signs point toward Irving staying with the Mavericks and continuing his partnership with Doncic and Kidd.

Mavericks Appear to Be Only Confirmed Bidder for Kyrie Irving’s Services

The Mavericks may be the only team interested in signing Irving this summer, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t plan to pursue Irving and the Phoenix Suns can no longer sign the one-time champion after acquiring shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

“League sources say that these developments — especially the latter — have reinforced the notion that the Mavericks appear to be the only confirmed bidder for Irving’s services as the opening bell for 2023 NBA Free Agency at 6 PM ET on June 30 draws near,” Stein wrote.

The Houston Rockets could make a run at Irving if former MVP James Harden stays with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Toronto Raptors unrestricted free agent Fred VanVleet may rank higher than Irving on the Rockets’ free-agent board, per Stein.

“What could change that landscape? As I reported here June 11, Houston is expected to weigh a run at Irving if James Harden resists the Rockets’ overtures and the lure of a return to his adopted favorite city by electing to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Remember: Weigh means consider,” Stein wrote.

“It was also conveyed to me this weekend that Irving, at best, would rank as the Rockets’ No. 3 choice among lead guards available in free agency if Houston decided to take its interest beyond the mere consideration phase — behind both Harden and Toronto’s Fred VanVleet.”

Mavericks Must Re-Sign Kyrie Irving

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes the Mavericks should bring Irving back next season despite the team missing the play-in tournament in 2023.

“The Dallas Mavericks took a real gamble when they sent out a first-round draft pick as part of a trade to land someone who’d enter unrestricted free agency the following summer,” Bailey wrote. If Kyrie Irving walks, the Mavs will be out a rotation player (Spencer Dinwiddie), their best perimeter defender (Dorian Finney-Smith), the aforementioned first and multiple second-round picks for nothing.

“Yes, Kyrie was good (probably even great) for the few months he was a Maverick, but he hasn’t even been in the playoffs with them. Re-signing him is imperative.”

Irving has career averages of 23.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He has made eight All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams.