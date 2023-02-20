Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Issues Strong Statement on Luka Doncic

It’s been 15 days since Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, when joining a new team, there’s always going to be an adjustment. Irving has had a short amount of time now to begin to get to know Luka Doncic, as well as his other Mavericks teammates.

During his All-Star media availability, Irving discussed how he and Doncic have been getting along in their early days as teammates.

“I’ve only been around him for two weeks. But we’ve had incredible dialogue being at the arena and also being at the practice facility for a little bit, we get to know each other a little bit,” he told reporters on February 18. “I’m looking forward to the time that we have after this All-Star Break where we have some home games, we can break some bread with our families, and just really include everybody that’s gonna be on this journey with us.”

Since joining the Mavericks, Irving has appeared in four games and won twice. His two wins came in the outings where Doncic was sidelined with a heel injury, meaning the superstar pairing has yet to secure a victory.

Their next opportunity to take home a win will be February 23, when the Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs.

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Defends Trade Requests: ‘It’s a Bad Situation’

His relationship with Doncic was just one of the many things Dallas’ newest star discussed with the media Saturday.

He took the opportunity to defend players, like himself, that have been criticized after requesting trades.

“It’s a bad situation,” Irving told the press Saturday. “Why doesn’t anyone have the ability to ask for trades? That’s my question. When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself and your happiness and peace of mind? Not every employer you’re going to get along with, so if you have the chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally, I don’t think there’s a problem with it.”

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving is Happy Kevin Durant ‘Got Out Of’ Brooklyn

Shortly after Irving’s trade request was honored by the Brooklyn Nets, his former teammate, Kevin Durant, was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Uncle Drew first discussed the news after his debut with the Mavericks back on February 8, saying he’s happy that Durant “got out of there.”

“You know, I’m just praying for his happiness, praying for his well being. We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like, there was still a level of uncertainty,” Irving said via Brad Townsend. “But, we just cared about seeing each other be places where we can thrive, and whether that be together or whether that be apart, there’s never been one moment where I’ve felt like he’s been angry at me for the decisions I’ve made, or I’ve been angry at him. We’ve just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers. This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older, I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all of that. I’ll get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in between, I’m just glad he got out of there.”

This sentiment from Irving very much aligns with his thoughts on trade requests as a whole. He believed that Durant was in a bad situation, and was happy he was able to get away from it and join a contender.