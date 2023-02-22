Mavericks Fan Favorite Speaks Out on Early Days Alongside Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks are set to return to action Thursday night, when they host the San Antonio Spurs. The February 23 matchup will be a chance for Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic to pick up their first win as teammates. Since Irving was traded to Dallas, he and Doncic have gone 0-2 in games they’ve both played in.

Despite the slow start to his tenure in Dallas, Uncle Drew’s Mavericks teammates are still excited to have him in town.

More specifically, Mavs fan-favorite Theo Pinson explained that it’s “electric” playing alongside Irving, on the most recent episode of the Run Your Race Podcast.

“It’s electric, bro,” Pinson exclaimed. “It’s electric, it’s a presence that we needed. It’s a presence that has built confidence team-wide. When you bring that type of talent onto your team, it’s scary [for the rest of the league].”

Pinson went on to say that Irving has had a great disposition since arriving in Dallas, saying that he seems happy with the fresh start.

“He just wants peace. … You can tell that he’s [just happy] and in a good place because of the fresh start.”

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving Describes Early Days Alongside Luka Doncic

Pinson’s description of his new teammate seems to be pretty accurate. Irving spoke with reporters during All-Star weekend and had nothing but good things to say about his early days in Dallas.

He discussed his relationship with Doncic, saying that he’s looking forward to getting to know him more after the break.

“I’ve only been around him for two weeks. But we’ve had incredible dialogue being at the arena and also being at the practice facility for a little bit, we get to know each other a little bit,” he told reporters on February 18. “I’m looking forward to the time that we have after this All-Star Break where we have some home games, we can break some bread with our families, and just really include everybody that’s gonna be on this journey with us.”

Kyrie Irving Issues Strong Statement on Trade Requests

His relationship with Doncic was just one of the many things Dallas’ newest star discussed with the media Saturday.

He took the opportunity to defend players, like himself, that have been criticized after requesting trades.

“It’s a bad situation,” Irving told the press Saturday. “Why doesn’t anyone have the ability to ask for trades? That’s my question. When did it become terrible to make great business decisions for yourself and your happiness and peace of mind? Not every employer you’re going to get along with, so if you have the chance to go somewhere else and you’re doing it legally, I don’t think there’s a problem with it.”

Irving clearly thought the Brooklyn Nets weren’t the best team to play for, towards the end of his tenure.

Shortly after Irving’s trade request was honored by the Nets, his former teammate, Kevin Durant, was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Uncle Drew first discussed the news after his debut with the Mavericks back on February 8, saying he’s happy that Durant “got out of there.”

“You know, I’m just praying for his happiness, praying for his well being. We had a lot of conversations throughout the year of what our futures were going to look like, there was still a level of uncertainty,” Irving said via Brad Townsend. “But, we just cared about seeing each other be places where we can thrive, and whether that be together or whether that be apart, there’s never been one moment where I’ve felt like he’s been angry at me for the decisions I’ve made, or I’ve been angry at him. We’ve just tried to understand each other a lot better and grow as human beings, grow as brothers. This business changes so quickly. He’s getting a little bit older, I’m getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be in the same conference and I welcome all of that. I’ll get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That’s what I’m looking forward to. Everything else in between, I’m just glad he got out of there.”