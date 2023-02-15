Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on Ultimate Goal With Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t able to take home a victory when they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Dallas’ 124-121 loss came on the home debut of the team’s newest member, Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Brooklyn Nets back on February 5 in a blockbuster trade.

So far, things have gone well for the 30-year-old star. He’s played well in his four appearances for the Mavs, averaging 28.3 points, 7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc.

Irving also seems happy in his new home. He’s had nothing but positive things to say about his teammates and the organization.

Prior to the loss to Minnesota, he once again praised the environment in Dallas.

“All I know, this is really playing basketball with a lot of high-level, high-IQ players and making it work,” he said via the Associated Press. “Every single time I step foot out there, I get a chance to prove it to myself that I can play with anybody and everybody and still be efficient and be myself.”

Kyrie Irving Takes Blame After Mavericks Loss to Timberwolves

The finish of the February 13 matchup against the Timberwolves was a wild one.

Dallas’ possession against Minnesota was quite simply, a mess. The Mavericks had the ball down three, with the seconds winding down. Irving and Luka Doncic frantically passed the ball back and forth before Irving eventually turned it over, sealing the Dallas’ defeat.

Uncle Drew once again spoke with the press after the tough loss. He explained that he was disappointed not to get a shot up with the game on the line.

“Man, I’m still trying to emotionally recover. It’s still so raw. I would have liked to get a shot up,” he said via NBA on ESPN.

Irving placed the blame for the team’s shortcoming on himself.

“I have to get a shot up if anything, or allow Luka to have some space to get a shot. It’s on me,” he claimed.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic react to losing their first 2 games on the floor together | NBA on ESPN Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic field questions following the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, making Irving and Doncic 0-2 when on the court together.

Though he took responsibility for the team’s failure, the star guard was big reason why they were even in the game. Dallas was down by 18 points heading into the final frame and he helped them claw their way back within striking distance. The former No. 1 overall pick poured in 26 points in the fourth quarter alone. He played all 12 minutes in the fourth and knocked down 11 of his 12 attempts from the floor.

DeAaron Fox Shares Praise for Kyrie Irving

It was showing of good character for Irving to take on the blame Monday night. Good character is an attribute that Sacramento Kings guard DeAaron Fox believes Irving has plenty of.

Following Saturday’s matchup involving Dallas and Sacramento, Fox had nothing but great things to say about his adversary.

“I love Ky(rie). I’ve watched him since he was in high school, then playing in college, since he got into the league,” he said via the Sacramento Kings YouTube channel. “He’s a great person, always looking out for others. Just genuine, down to Earth. He goes out and he’s a competitor, he wants to rip your throat out when you’re on the court. Outside of that he’s just a great person, great father, great family man… It’s just being a great person and a great competitor at the same time. I don’t really think you can ask for anything else.”