NBA Insider Doesn’t Rule Out LeBron Move to Mavericks

Could LeBron James wind up finishing his career with the Dallas Mavericks? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst feels that it’s unlikely, but wouldn’t rule it out.

Windhorst recently discussed the possibility of James teaming up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, during a recent interview.

“I don’t think he wants to leave L.A., I think that’s pretty clear,” Windhorst told Fanatics View. “I do think he has a great respect for Luka and he has appreciated him for a long time, not that that’s surprising. So I would not rule anything out. But, LeBron has not shown iota of interest in leaving L.A. and Luka is obviously committed here for a long time.”

Play

Brian Windhorst talks LeBron James to Dallas Scenario, Luka Doncic/Kyrie Potential & Kyrie's Future Watch as ESPN's Brian Windhorst talks LeBron James to Dallas Scenario, Luka Doncic/Kyrie Potential & Kyrie's Future (EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW FROM FANATICS VIEW) Don’t forget to Subscribe to Fanatics View on YouTube for more exclusive sports content: youtube.com/channel/UCy31smm3GNCgbSgYm9hb41Q?sub_confirmation=1 youtube.com/fanaticsvieworiginals #LukaDoncic #DallasMavs #KyrieIrving Fanatics View’s other sports channels can be subscribed to here as well Basketball Channel:… 2023-03-06T12:30:23Z

In his 20th NBA season, James has appeared in 47 games for the Lakers, playing an average of 36.1 minutes each time. The King has averaged 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc.

Kyrie Irving Wants Mavs to be More ‘Team-First’

The Mavericks acquired LeBron’s former teammate, Irving, last month in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Since landing in Dallas, Uncle Drew has seemed to be just fine, enjoying his first few weeks with the team.

However, after Sunday’s 130-126 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Irving had a critique for his Mavericks teammates, calling for them to be more “team-first” in their mindsets.

“Just not losing the leads, or kind of coming in and not having a team-first mentality,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth. “Guys are coming off the bench and want to come in and show their talent, obviously put points on the board. But I think we’re just easing into and just knowing that if we continue to play at a high pace, everybody’s going to get their shots.”

He then got specific and listed some ways for his teammates to help the Mavericks without necessarily putting up numbers.

“Just continuing to have that next-play mentality. If you don’t get it that one play, do something for your teammate in order to get him a better shot or put yourself in position. It’s just one of those times throughout the season, especially where we are after the trade, where our units are figuring each other out. And when we do, we’ll be good.”

While a lot of focus is placed on discussing "fit" with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, I asked Irving about how the lineups are progressing when he leads the Mavericks' bench group: "Just not losing the leads, or kind of coming in and not having a team-first mentality. Guys are… https://t.co/6dToP9CE4L pic.twitter.com/gaBi2Jjb2Y — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 6, 2023

Devin Booker & Luka Doncic Discuss Altercation in Mavs Loss

Though the Mavs lost on Sunday, the outcome of the game wasn’t the focal point for most that watched.

In the final seconds, Irving’s teammate, Doncic, got into a fiery altercation with Suns guard Devin Booker.

The two exchanged some words, shortly after Dallas’ guard missed an attempt to tie the game.

Members of the media later questioned Booker on what was said between him and Doncic.

“I’m not here to tattletale. I mean, I was talking to the ref,” Booker replied via WFAA’s Cameron Cox. “He said something to me first and I responded. You guys (media) say you don’t want everyone to be friendly-friendly, there you go.”

Devin Booker on nose-to-nose with Luka Doncic. @12SportsAZ (video via @wfaasports) "Not here to tattletale… we got some smoke. I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we're competing — we're competing." pic.twitter.com/DE5bTF9hTU — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 5, 2023

When it was Doncic’s turn to speak with reporters, he took the opportunity to get one final shot in on the Phoenix star.

“It’s fine. It’s just a competitive game, man. It’s all good. Just, next time, don’t wait until there are three seconds left to talk,” Doncic said via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.